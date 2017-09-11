When students tried to park at Florida State University during the storm, they found the spots taken by a car dealership

After all, their cars could have been severely damaged by Hurricane Irma's powerful winds and dangerous storm surge.

When students and faculty at Florida State University learned that they could leave their cars parked in the campus garage over the weekend, many breathed a sigh of relief.

But that relief was short-lived for some. When they tried to park Friday, they found many of the spots in the covered campus garage were filled with sparkling new cars from Napleton Infiniti, a local dealership in Tallahassee.

Some also went to the dealership's Yelp page, flooding it with negative comments.

"Shame on you Napleton Infinity of Tallahassee for taking up many FSU parking garage spots and preventing FSU students and it's surrounding community from parking in one of the few options they have," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

There were calls to boycott the dealership, including from people out of state who took up the students' cause.

"Out of respect for the families who have lost everything during hurricane Irma, do NOT do business with this establishment," a Yelp reviewer from Chicago wrote.

On Sunday evening, the university posted on Twitter that it had "addressed the matter," and that "the vehicles have been removed."

Napleton Infinity of Tallahassee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.