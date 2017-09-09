Civil rights groups assail Florida sheriff's decision to check for warrants at shelters

People wait in line to enter a shelter in Estero near Fort Myers on Florida's west coast.

The move by Judd – whose county is about 55 miles east of Tampa – has created a firestorm of criticism from civil rights groups.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced earlier in the week that individuals with outstanding warrants won’t be allowed into shelters as Hurricane Irma pounds Florida. He said they should turn themselves into the local jail.

As Floridians cram into shelters all across the state, several civil rights groups are assailing one sheriff’s decision to ban those with outstanding warrants.

Officials from the Florida chapter of the National Assn. for the Advancement of Colored People said Saturday that Judd is “scaring people away from safe shelter,” which could lead to fatalities.

Earlier in the week the Florida branch of the American Civil Liberties Union said "most people with outstanding warrants are dealing with low-level and nonviolent offenses and pose no risk to others in a shelter."

“Sheriff Judd’s threatening tweets send the message that these individuals must choose between facing a natural disaster without aid and shelter or going to jail over things like unpaid traffic tickets," the group added.

As of early Saturday, no other counties in the state appear to be checking for warrants when admitting people into shelters.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday that more than 300 shelters have been opened across the state and that about 54,000 people are staying in those shelters.