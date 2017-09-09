Emergency operations centers are up through the night monitoring Irma's progress

Hurricane Irma is already being felt on the eastern part of Florida as bands of tropical-storm force winds sweep through the heavily populated areas of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
