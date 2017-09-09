First responders rush into Hurricane Irma's path as others evacauate

That was the scene on Saturday along the Florida Turnpike. A law enforcement officer, Franco Powers, tweeted a video of members of the Los Angeles Fire Department headed toward the storm.

As people in Florida flee for safety with Hurricane Irma quickly approaching, first responders are charging toward the storm.

More than 70 members of the LAFD were deployed to Alabama earlier in the week to prepare for a response to Hurricane Irma. Many of those were already in Texas helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey, according to the fire department.

“These LAFD members are true ambassadors across the nation in times of great need,” Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a statement.

Fire crews from around the nation were on the ground in Florida on Saturday, including nearly 100 members of the New York Fire Department.