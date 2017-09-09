Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
First responders rush into Hurricane Irma's path as others evacauate
|Kurtis Lee
As people in Florida flee for safety with Hurricane Irma quickly approaching, first responders are charging toward the storm.
That was the scene on Saturday along the Florida Turnpike. A law enforcement officer, Franco Powers, tweeted a video of members of the Los Angeles Fire Department headed toward the storm.
More than 70 members of the LAFD were deployed to Alabama earlier in the week to prepare for a response to Hurricane Irma. Many of those were already in Texas helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey, according to the fire department.
“These LAFD members are true ambassadors across the nation in times of great need,” Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a statement.
Fire crews from around the nation were on the ground in Florida on Saturday, including nearly 100 members of the New York Fire Department.