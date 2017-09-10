Waiting for Irma: 'I'm afraid I won't have a house to go back to'

Diana Frana had two big worries as she rode out the storm right by the water in Fort Myers, Fla.: her own home, and the building where she was taking refuge.

“I’m worried I won’t have a house to go back to,” Frana said Sunday from the lobby of the Campo Felice apartment complex, where she and husband Ken McNeal work and were offered an apartment during Irma. They had fled a home on a canal in Cape Coral. They have two boats on it. The prognosis for any of it being there after all this is over is bleak.

But before the couple can get back to see what’s there, they have to make it through the hurricane. And Frana and McNeal were riding it out at a pretty hairy location. The building is sturdy, but also right across the street from the water. A big surge on the south side of the storm could have them stuck there for some time.

“My husband thinks if it comes up 12 feet it will be in here,” she said. That’s not much higher than forecasters are projecting. Frana was prepared to wait it out in the third-floor apartment they are in. If they get stranded up there for awhile, she said, so be it. At least they would be someplace dry.

Outside, the ferocity of the storm intensified as McNeal smoked a large cigar out on the front steps and shot photos on his phone of palm trees bending in the punishing winds and the boats across the street rocking in the choppy waters.

It was only the beginning of the storm and already it was hard to even stand on the sidewalk without getting blown back. The streets were deserted save for the staff of the Campo Felice and a few reporters getting knocked around by the wind.