Live updates: Storm surges threaten Florida's Gulf and Atlantic coasts
Tropical Storm Irma has unleashed some of Jacksonville’s worst floods in 100 years, inundated parts of coastal Georgia and produced heavy storm surges in Charleston, S.C.

  • Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but dangers linger for communities in its path
  • The storm took a parting swipe at north Florida this morning before it started battering Georgia and South Carolina
  • More than 155,000 people in Florida are still in shelters; more than 6 million Floridians lack power
  • Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands
  • What happens when the sea rises up during a hurricane?
    Images emerge of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys

    Alexandra Zavis

