Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning, inundating the storied low-lying islands and propelling a vanguard of rains, winds and floods over a far larger swath of Florida.
Here's what we know:
- The Category 4 storm is now on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast
- It made landfall on the Keys at 9 a.m., with top sustained winds of 130 mph
- An estimated 800,000 are without power in Florida; nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Tornado warnings were issued for several South Florida counties, including populous Miami-Dade and Broward, and some inland counties in central Florida, as far north as Polk County.
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Hurricane Irma heads north with 130-mph winds
|Joe Fox
A 92-mph wind gust was reported at Miami International Airport Sunday as Hurricane Irma slammed into South Florida. At 1 p.m. Eastern Time, the Category 4 storm was 50 miles south of Naples, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The latest forecast puts Naples, Tampa and the western coast of the Florida peninsula directly in the path of the storm, which is generating sustained winds of 130 mph.
The storm is expected to plow into the Tampa Bay area by early Monday morning.