Hurricane Irma heads north with 130-mph winds

A 92-mph wind gust was reported at Miami International Airport Sunday as Hurricane Irma slammed into South Florida. At 1 p.m. Eastern Time, the Category 4 storm was 50 miles south of Naples, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The latest forecast puts Naples, Tampa and the western coast of the Florida peninsula directly in the path of the storm, which is generating sustained winds of 130 mph.

The storm is expected to plow into the Tampa Bay area by early Monday morning.