Irma spawning tornados in Central Florida

Storm clouds form over the skyline of downtown Orlando.

Central Florida is being spared the harshest winds of Hurricane Irma. The greatest danger here may be from tornados that are spawned over the Atlantic and develop over land.

Four concurrent tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Brevard, Seminole, Volusia and Orange counties. Tornado sirens were going off in various parts of the area.

The University of Central Florida issued a warning for its main campus: "Seek shelter immediately in the nearest building, away from doors and windows."

The school also extended its closure through Wednesday.

A tornado warning is issued only after a tornado has been spotted.

Six homes in a trailer park in Palm Bay Estates were damaged by a tornado, mostly roofs being torn off. There were no reports of injuries.

Hurricane-fueled tornados are generally smaller and less intense those that crop up under different conditions. The winds are usually less than 100 mph.

The heavy rains started about 2 p.m. for the areas surrounding Orlando.

Winds were topping 40 mph by late afternoon with the highest winds of 70 to 80 mph expected by 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.

Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties have imposed 7 p.m. curfews scheduled to last until Monday night.