Irma weakens to Category 1 storm as it pushes north of Tampa

Irma has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it continues to push north through central Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the storm is now 25 miles northeast of Tampa, and its maximum sustained winds have slowed to 85 mph. The hurricane was expected to decrease to a tropical storm later Monday.

Still, hurricane-force winds were extending 80 miles from the storm center, and tropical storm-force winds up to 415 miles from the eye.

Wind gusts of hurricane force have recently been reported at Orlando International Airport, the hurricane center said.

The storm has ravaged through Florida since early Sunday, ripping roofs from homes, flooding neighborhoods and cutting power to thousands of homes.