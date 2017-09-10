Hurricane Irma made another powerful landfall near Naples on Sunday and then powered up through central Florida
Here's what we know:
- Hurricane Irma passes east of Tampa Bay and aims toward Orlando
- President Trump approves disaster declaration
- A roundup on the storm's progress
- Tampa and St. Petersburg were forecast to be clobbered later Sunday
- Two law-enforcement officials died after a head-on crash
- Nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- Irma clobbered Cuba, flooding Havana
Irma weakens to Category 1 storm as it pushes north of Tampa
|John Cherwa
Irma has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it continues to push north through central Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
The eye of the storm is now 25 miles northeast of Tampa, and its maximum sustained winds have slowed to 85 mph. The hurricane was expected to decrease to a tropical storm later Monday.
Still, hurricane-force winds were extending 80 miles from the storm center, and tropical storm-force winds up to 415 miles from the eye.
Wind gusts of hurricane force have recently been reported at Orlando International Airport, the hurricane center said.
The storm has ravaged through Florida since early Sunday, ripping roofs from homes, flooding neighborhoods and cutting power to thousands of homes.