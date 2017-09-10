Miami may have escaped a direct hit from Irma, but it's already pretty intense there

Almsot horizontal sheets of rain were whipping Sunday morning throughtdowntown Miami, where branches and downed trees lined the streets and sidewalks.

There were no visible cars driving on the roads. Police and other law enforcement vehicles were remaining off the streets except in emergencies.

Puddles of water were piling up. Winds were picking up and expected to intensify. The sound of the wind reverberated through the streets. Power was spotty with widespread outages. Authorities warned people to stay off the streets.

Already, there were substantial power outages.