More than 10,000 U.S. service members are supporting relief efforts in Florida region

About 10,400 U.S. service members are supporting relief operations in the Florida region. The U.S. military says it has coordinated the evacuation of 1,904 people since Friday.

The Air Force is pre-positioning search and rescue units in Florida in Key West, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Patrick Air Force Base and Orlando to support state, local and national authorities.

The Air Force flew in about 300 doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals over the weekend to help issue relief aid.

The aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln arrived off Florida's east coast on Sunday night with 24 helicopters, and was prepared for operations in southern Florida and the Florida Keys on Monday morning. The amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima and amphibious transport dock ship New York also arrived.