The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- See Times photos from Hurricane Irma
- Watch video of the wind and waves on Miami Beach
- Full Hurricane Irma coverage
National Weather Service issues extreme wind warning for the Lower Keys
The National Weather Service issued an extreme wind warning for the Lower Keys in Monroe County, Florida Sunday morning, until 9:15 a.m. eastern time as it was approached by the eyewall of the Hurricane Irma -- the ring of tall thunderstorms that produce heavy rains and usually the strongest winds.
The National Weather Service warned anyone in the area to move to interior rooms away from windows.