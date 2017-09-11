Hurricane Irma made another powerful landfall near Naples on Sunday and then powered up through central Florida
Here's what we know:
- Hurricane Irma passes east of Tampa Bay and aims toward Orlando
- President Trump approves disaster declaration
- Tampa and St. Petersburg were forecast to be clobbered later Sunday
- Two law-enforcement officials died after a head-on crash
- Nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- Irma clobbered Cuba, flooding Havana
Nearly 4.5 million without power in Florida
|Associated Press
Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida have lost power as Hurricane Irma moves over the state.
Utility officials say it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. Farther north, more than 100,000 are in the dark in Georgia.
Much of eastern Alabama and coastal South Carolina are under tropical storm warnings as Irma pummels Florida, weakening on its march northward.
The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will cross Monday into southwest Georgia, where a hurricane warning was in effect for a large rural area including the cities of Albany and Valdosta.
Rain was falling in parts of the state, including metro Atlanta, early Monday.