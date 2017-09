Nearly 4.5 million without power in Florida

Hurricane Irma evacuees use flashlights at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Estero, Fla.

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida have lost power as Hurricane Irma moves over the state.

Utility officials say it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. Farther north, more than 100,000 are in the dark in Georgia.

Much of eastern Alabama and coastal South Carolina are under tropical storm warnings as Irma pummels Florida, weakening on its march northward.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will cross Monday into southwest Georgia, where a hurricane warning was in effect for a large rural area including the cities of Albany and Valdosta.

Rain was falling in parts of the state, including metro Atlanta, early Monday.