Zello, an app that turns cellphones into walkie-talkies, connecting and broadcasting traffic like a police scanner, has become an emergency hub for nervous Floridians awaiting Hurricane Irma’s landfall Sunday.

The technology originated a decade ago, and was increasingly used during clashes in Egypt, Ukraine and Venezuela. Last week, it became the most popular free app for both Android and iPhone users after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas. Volunteers there used Zello channels such as Cajun Navy Dispatch to provide advice to flood victims and information to civilian rescuers.

Late Saturday, one of the most popular channels, Hurricane Irma, had attracted more than a thousand users from across the world, primarily in Florida.

Calls came from young mothers, teenage boys, power line workers, veterans and emergency responders. Some reported tornadoes, others rising water, exploding transformers and suspicious activity on web cams. Some worried about looting. They shared storm surge maps, apps to track tornadoes and monitor weather radar. Many asked about evacuating. A few joked. Most pleaded for help, worried that time was running out for them and their families.

A glimpse of their fraught discussions, starting just after dark at 7 p.m. Eastern time (some users rely on nicknames, while others provide their real name and location):

Barbaraw2 (New Middletown, Ohio): People in the Sarasota area evacuate now. You have exactly one hour. If you do not know where a shelter is, look up www.capecoralupdate shelter. There are shelters open now.

CaraRogers (Palm Bay, Fla.): Guys to correct her, you have 45 minutes, not an hour. Barbara can you copy, 45 minutes?

Barbaraw2: Copy Cara, I meant to say 45

Pusom (Nelson Gonzalez): Is there any way I can get wifi during the storm?

CaraRogers: At this time guys, Wifi is the least of your worries

Ameer Saleem 18: Xfinity has set up mobile hotspots throughout Florida.

Kdrkvz: (Dave, assistant emergency coordinator, Galloway, NJ) There was a woman asking about Spanish language info, can you let her talk?

Pacposhopez: (boy chuckling) Um, I got a question, what’s the name of the hurricane?

Lcjcus: Someone should be talking about the tornado warnings in Palm Beach and Miami Dade counties that were just issued

Rosa&Lex (Rosa, shelter worker, Las Vegas): Hey guys, I just want to let you know that I have a channel for the Spanish speaking community it’s ##irmaayudainformacionespanol

CommsTech: There’s also sister site of ours that’s Hurricane Irma espanol.

Dylan_ball: People who haven’t evacuated already are frickin ignorant. This is ridiculous.

Red Actual (Delray Beach, Fla.): You need to evacuate. The storm has shifted to western Florida. Storm surges are expected to rise to 12 feet. The governor has issued an evacuation. If you do not evacuate you will not get rescued until the storm passes.

Kearrah Hollis (Floral City, Fla.): If you are in need of rescue put a bright colored towel or sheet on top of your house.

PJS203: Por favor hablo espanol, gracias.

Pierre G (Ontario, Canada): Multiple tornadoes have touched down in Broward County as we speak

Benbruh (youth): There’s a tornado in Tampa. Please leave the area now

Beaver (youth): I’m in Tampa, there’s no damn tornado.

CaraRogers: Guys, we have to keep these channels clear! This is some people’s only way to get assistance, because 911 is not going to be dispatching fire and police. You will be silenced if you come in with something irrelevant. Keep the station clear.

Iamnisa1: Does anybody know when the hurricane is coming to Lehigh Acres, Ft Myers area? I have a one year old and I’m really worried. I’m not prepared.

CaraRogers: To the mother of the one year old, you still have time to get to call 311 and get to shelter.

Sammy9225 (Samantha Allen, Port Richey, Fla.): Is it too soon to have a bag ready to go? I have two bags ready for me and my family and should I take my son’s car seat out of my car now or leave it in there?

Rubenthecuben1 Ruben Solis, Summerfield, Fla.): I live in a mobile home, do you have any idea what I should do? Board up my windows?

CaraRogers: If you are in a mobile home you need to evacuate immediately and get to a shelter.

Rubenthecuben1: So should I not board up my windows or should I board up my windows on my mobile home?

Barbaraw2: No, you should get out of your mobile home now!

(people laugh) No seriously, you can board up your windows if you want, but I would not stay there in that mobile home. You really seriously need to evacuate and go to a safer place.

Barbaraw2: Also if you evacuate, take a black sharpie and put the number of people that went with you so that keeps the rescuers from having to come up to check. It just keeps everything going.

Uomshouse: Don’t let people know you evacuated unless you want to get robbed.

Barbaraw2: Your personal stuff is not important as much as your life is.

Sammy9925: (baby cries in background) I’m in Port Richey, Florida. When it hits and if our windows break and we go to the middle of our house, what do we do after that because we did not get enough wood to do all of our windows, unfortunately.

CaraRogers: What you are going to do is go to a center area with no windows or if it gets to be as serious as it may you’re going to want to go into the bathroom and get your family into the bathtub and cover the bathtub with something that can shield you from falling debris.

Stormwatch3000: If you get in a bath tub for a tornado the best thing to put on top of you is a mattress.

Joako537: I’m here in Tampa trying to find out where I can get a generator.

CommsTech: Man, I think you’re a little late on that.