Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.
Here's what we know:
- 6.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate in Florida
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Florida Gov. Rick Scott: 'This is the most catastrophic storm the state has ever seen'
|Kurtis Lee
Florida Gov. Rick Scott has a message for residents: Get out now.
As Hurricane Irma barreled toward the state on Saturday, Scott urged people to evacuate.
“You need to leave — not tonight, not in an hour, right now,” Scott said at news conference. “This is the most catastrophic storm the state has ever seen.”
Scott said that some coastal parts of Florida could see a storm surge of up to 15 feet. A storm surge is the water that is pushed onto shore by a hurricane. When Hurricane Andrew — among the state’s most destructive storms — made landfall in 1992, the surge rose to about 6 feet.
On Saturday, officials from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said nearly 6.3 million Floridians are under mandatory or voluntary evacuations.
Scott said that more than 300 shelters have been opened across the state and that about 54,000 people are staying in those shelters.