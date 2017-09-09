Florida Gov. Rick Scott: 'This is the most catastrophic storm the state has ever seen'

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has a message for residents: Get out now.

As Hurricane Irma barreled toward the state on Saturday, Scott urged people to evacuate.

“You need to leave — not tonight, not in an hour, right now,” Scott said at news conference. “This is the most catastrophic storm the state has ever seen.”

Scott said that some coastal parts of Florida could see a storm surge of up to 15 feet. A storm surge is the water that is pushed onto shore by a hurricane. When Hurricane Andrew — among the state’s most destructive storms — made landfall in 1992, the surge rose to about 6 feet.