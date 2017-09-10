Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys this morning, inundating the storied low-lying islands and propelling a vanguard of rains, winds and floods over a far larger swath of Florida.
Here's what we know:
- The Category 4 storm is now on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast
- It made landfall on the Keys at 9 a.m., with top sustained winds of 130 mph
- An estimated 800,000 are without power in Florida; nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Tornado warnings were issued for several South Florida counties, including populous Miami-Dade and Broward, and some inland counties in central Florida, as far north as Polk County.
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- See Times photos from Hurricane Irma
- Watch video of the wind and waves on Miami Beach
- Full Hurricane Irma coverage
Scenes from a failed Miami Beach vacation
|Les Neuhaus
At a rain-lashed hotel in Miami, Leonardo Mureocca and his wife, Marcella, both 44, sat with their daughters, 12 and 8, in the main dining room on the second floor.
The family from Argentina had spent more than a week in Orlando visiting Disney World. They came to Miami Beach for the rest of their vacation, but then came Hurricane Irma.
"We tried to get a flight back to Buenos Aires, but our airline in Argentina stopped, so, you see we are here," Leonardo Mureocca said. "It's not what we planned. This is our first hurricane. We don't have this kind of thing."
Just outside the hotel dining hall was the pool, separated only by glass doors. The wind whistled through the cracks in the doorways as trees whipped back and forth from the wind.
The Mureoccas' daughters sat glued to their cellphones, with the network still up at noon.
Across from the Mureoccas sat Alejandro Abascal, 52, and his wife, Camila, 43, both from Spain.
"We got here last Tuesday and were trying to get north on Thursday, but cars — rental cars — [were] not available," Alejandro Abascal said. "So now we are here — just like them, not a hurricane before. Next time we'll think about coming here at this time [of the year].