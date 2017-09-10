Scenes from a failed Miami Beach vacation

At a rain-lashed hotel in Miami, Leonardo Mureocca and his wife, Marcella, both 44, sat with their daughters, 12 and 8, in the main dining room on the second floor.

The family from Argentina had spent more than a week in Orlando visiting Disney World. They came to Miami Beach for the rest of their vacation, but then came Hurricane Irma.

"We tried to get a flight back to Buenos Aires, but our airline in Argentina stopped, so, you see we are here," Leonardo Mureocca said. "It's not what we planned. This is our first hurricane. We don't have this kind of thing."

Just outside the hotel dining hall was the pool, separated only by glass doors. The wind whistled through the cracks in the doorways as trees whipped back and forth from the wind.

The Mureoccas' daughters sat glued to their cellphones, with the network still up at noon.

Across from the Mureoccas sat Alejandro Abascal, 52, and his wife, Camila, 43, both from Spain.

"We got here last Tuesday and were trying to get north on Thursday, but cars — rental cars — [were] not available," Alejandro Abascal said. "So now we are here — just like them, not a hurricane before. Next time we'll think about coming here at this time [of the year].