Sloshing through water after Irma's floods for a glimpse of home: Is it still there?

When the eye of the storm settled over the Fort Myers, Fla., area, John Krowzon had a secret plan.

The 74-year-old would embark on a mission with his 82-year-old buddy, Don Fetters, to go check out their mobile homes in the town of Estero. Krowzon would be keeping that secret from his wife.

The eye’s calm is fleeting. Krowzon had to drive 15 minutes from the house where he was staying through the storm to get to his unit. But evacuees holed up in shelters, hotels and the homes of friends are anxious to see what has become of their houses.

Fetters arrived to a grim scene. The 640-unit Corkscrew Woodlands mobile home park for seniors was gushing with water. At least 3 feet of it. His car could not even make it to his mobile home. But Fetter persisted. He hitched a ride in the SUV of a passing journalist.

But thank heavens for cinder blocks. The water had gushed under, rather than through, Krowzow’s home. It was his birthday earlier this month, and Krowzow said the discovery of his intact home was a welcome present. “I feel good,” he said. Some others at the park were in worse shape. “My neighbor’s roof blew off… There are a lot of homes not damaged. But a few have a lot of damage.”