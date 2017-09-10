Sporadic burglaries during Irma evacuations, police say

Ryan Cook and Max Saintvil were arrested on suspicion of burglary by Fort Lauderdale police.

With millions of people under evacuation advisories, thieves are taking advantage of the homes emptied during Hurricane Irma.

The Sun Sentinel documents several such cases, though the phenomenon does not appear to be widespread:

— Two 17-year-olds burglarized a home in Weston, Fla., and a deputy shot one of them, authorities said. The owners of the home were out of the country, but they spotted a burglary in progress on their home security cameras and called the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies shot Dylan Lemon of Weston outside the home about 3 a.m. Sunday and arrested Jean Coello, also of Weston.

— Two burglars broke into six Fort Lauderdale homes overnight Saturday into Sunday. Ryan Cook and Max Saintvil, both 28, face six counts each of burglary, said Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for Fort Lauderdale police.

— Nine people were arrested Sunday afternoon and accused of looting in Fort Lauderdale. Television news video showed people clambering in and out of a jagged hole in a shattered window, snatching sneakers and clothing from a sportswear store. A block away, they pilfered what they could from Cash America Pawn, police said.