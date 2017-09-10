Stations keep football on TV despite the hurricane

USC's win over Stanford was available on over-the-air TV in central Florida despite the storm.

If you live in Florida, the only thing you watch more than the weather is football. And for one brief weekend, the weather took precedence. But not everywhere.

People in South Florida had more to worry about than any football game. But if you were not in the direct path, in a place such as Orlando, what would a local television station do balancing a big local news story and an audience that wants its football?

Some residents just wanted a break from the constant drumbeat of hurricane coverage, especially when the storm was still hours away.

The opportunity to watch the local college teams on Saturday was no factor as Florida, Florida State, Miami, Central Florida and South Florida all cancelled their games, even if they were out of town.

The ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates in Central Florida went to 24-hour storm coverage early Saturday morning. The Fox affiliate chose to air football Saturday afternoon and night. So, if you wanted to watch the national broadcast of USC beating Stanford, you could watch it just like any other Saturday night.

NBC affiliate WESH-2 moved the Notre Dame-Georgia game on Saturday to its sister station WKCF-18, interrupting its duplicated hurricane coverage. The anchors announced the change with regularity.

Sunday belongs to the NFL, but even with the Tampa Bay at Miami game being moved to later in the season, there were still out-of-market games.

Fox affiliate WOLF-35 went to around-the-clock coverage on Sunday and moved the Atlanta Falcons-Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks-Green Bay Packers games to its sister station WRBW-65.

All that was left was what the CBS affiliate WKMG-6 would do with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans game. There was no sister station so it sent the game to its subchannel 6.2 and then brokered deals with cable carriers Spectrum, Cox, Comcast and others to send the game to a vacant channel.

If you had DirecTV, it didn’t really matter, as service was intermittent when bands of heavy rain and cloud cover interrupted the signal in central Florida.

Taking football away from an invested television market isn’t as easy as it sounds, no matter how big the story.