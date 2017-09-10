NATION

Hurricane Irma is already being felt on the eastern part of Florida as bands of tropical-storm force winds sweep through the heavily populated areas of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.

Here's what we know:

    Sustained hurricane-force winds will reach Keys in 1 to 2 hours, National Weather Service says

