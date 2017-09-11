There's still flooding in Naples. But the birds are drying their feathers

Storm surges are jeopardizing cities along Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coasts, and the National Hurricane Center says Irma is still producing some hurricane-force wind gusts after spinning off tornadoes in the state’s central core. The eye is now headed for Georgia.
Here's the latest:
- Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but the danger lingers for Florida's Gulf and Atlantic coasts
- The storm took a parting swipe at north Florida this morning, and next aims for Georgia
- More than 155,000 people in Florida are still in shelters; more than 5.7 million Floridians lack power
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands
- What happens when the sea rises up during a hurricane?