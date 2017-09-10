Water levels already beginning to rise near Naples, National Hurricane Center warns

Hurricane Irma made another powerful landfall near Naples today after inundating the Florida Keys early this morning.
Here's what we know:
- The Category 3 storm is now on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast
- Tampa and St. Petersburg were forecast to be clobbered later Sunday
- Two law-enforcement officials died after a head-on crash
- It made landfall on the Keys around 9 a.m., with top sustained winds of 130 mph
- An estimated 800,000 are without power in Florida; nearly 6.5 million people have been told to evacuate
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
- Irma clobbered Cuba, flooding Havana
