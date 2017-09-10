NATION

The Florida Keys are bracing for a catastrophic direct hit around daybreak Sunday, when the eye is expected to pass over the spindly islands.

Here's what we know:

    National Weather Service warns Florida Keys: 'IT IS TIME TO HUNKER DOWN'

    The National Weather Service issued an urgent warning early Sunday as Hurricane Irma bore down on the area.

    The storm was expected to make landfall in Florida within hours, Gov. Rick Scott said.

    The worst of the storm was expected to hit the lower Keys between 7 and 8 a.m., local time.

