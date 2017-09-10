Why not go to a hurricane shelter? Two reasons: the boat and the dog

After all the urgent warnings, the casing of neighborhoods by police insisting people leave, and the weather forecast that shows life-threatening conditions are certain, the holdouts who stay in evacuation zones are often motivated by one of two things, or both.

Boats and pets. Many Floridians don’t want to separate from them and worry, perhaps too much, about what will happen if they try to move them.

Michael Gandy is a boat guy. The 77-year-old was camped out in the parking complex of an apartment building in Fort Myers, right across the street from one of the more dangerous locations in Florida right now. That is where his boat is docked. Gandy lives on that boat. And he refuses to abandon it as a dangerous sea surge looms, which could lift the boat right onto the street.

The sunburned septuagenarian sporting a Hawaiian shirt with a wide-open collar, thick white beard and chain necklace was keeping his cool, even as the situation outside got increasingly scary. Asked if he has what he needs to ride it all out in an exposed parking lot, he insisted he did.

“I got rum, cheese, tortillas,” said Gandy. “I got it.” Then came a short chuckle with the truth. “Bottled water. That’s about it,” he said.

Gandy was not the only boat owner putting himself directly in harm’s way on the southwest coast of Florida. He had lots of company.

In the parking garage of the apartment complex, there were other vessel owners riding it out. The building managers of the unifinished complex are allowing owners of boats in the marina across the street to shelter in the garage. At least it is safer than being on their boats.