Anti-violence protesters shut down part of Chicago freeway

There's a historical significance to marching along the Dan Ryan Expressway — a road some believe was built in the early 1960s to separate white communities from poor, black ones. To the west of the new interstate were Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox, and neighborhoods such as Bridgeport, home to then-Mayor Richard J. Daley and his clan. To the east rose the Robert Taylor Homes, a high-rise public housing complex that became notorious for its violence.