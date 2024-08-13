Pro-Palestine protesters shut down 405 Freeway in West L.A.

Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly shut down the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles on Tuesday morning during rush hour.

The group sat in lanes and blocked traffic shortly after 9 a.m. and brought traffic to a standstill on the southbound side of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic log.

The protesters were calling for the U.S. to end its support of Israel as it carries out its deadly war on Gaza.

The Los Angeles chapter of If Not Now shared images of the protesters holding up signs on the freeway.

“To all those stuck in traffic, we sincerely apologize for the disruption to your day,” the group said in its Instagram post. “We are especially sorry to the working class people whose lives have been affected. As a cross-class organization, we have a deep understanding of the impact of this kind of action. However, we also know that what hurts working class people more than standstill traffic is our tax money being spent on military aid to Israel while working families struggle to make ends meet in our own communities.”