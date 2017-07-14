Firefighters battle blaze in Honolulu high-rise apartment building

More than 60 firefighters are battling a multiple-alarm fire in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Jenkins said Friday's fire at Marco Polo apartments started on the 26th floor and had spread to other units.

He said paramedics were treating several injured people.

Troy Yasuda, who lives across the street, was giving water to people who had evacuated. He said they were choking from the smoke.

Yasuda said police were yelling through megaphones for people still inside to come down, and some people were being carried out.

One resident who declined to give his name said he took the stairs from the 29th floor after smelling fire and seeing the blaze below from his balcony. He said there was so much black smoke he could hardly see.