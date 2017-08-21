Train crashes in Philadelphia, injuring 33 people

Thirty-three people have been injured in a train crash at a station in suburban Philadelphia, authorities say.

An inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, said Heather Redfern, a spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

In an early morning briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said the victims were taken to hospitals. At least four people suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.