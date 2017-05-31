Man arrested with 2 guns outside D.C. Trump hotel, police say

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police say they found a rifle and handgun in his car.

Police said in an email that 43-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pa., was arrested early Wednesday at the hotel in downtown Washington.

A report says police received information that Moles would have the guns, and after they arrived at the hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue they saw one firearm "in plain view" in Moles' vehicle and found another inside the glove box. The report says police seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition.

Police say Moles was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business and having unregistered ammunition.

MORE NATIONAL NEWS

Trump, back home and on Twitter, continues spat with Germany

Cleveland policeman who shot Tamir Rice is fired, but not because of the 12-year-old's death

Shake-up rumors build as Trump's communications director exits