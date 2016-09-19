TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton is set to appear Monday night on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon after campaigning in Pennsylvania and meetings at the United Nations. Donald Trump campaigns in Florida.

Sept. 19, 2016
9:03 p.m. Sept. 19, 2016, 9:03 p.m.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump get face time with foreign leaders in New York

Chris Megerian

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump get face time with foreign leaders in New York

Hillary Clinton meets with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Hillary Clinton meets with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

As Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump vie to represent U.S. interests around the world, they had a series of dry runs on Monday with foreign leaders who were in town for the United Nations General Assembly.

Based on accounts from campaign officials and reporters who were able to glimpse snippets of the meetings, it was clear that Clinton, a former secretary of State under President Obama, had more experience than Trump, a New York businessman.

"It really is a great pleasure to see you here again," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe told Clinton during their meeting. He expressed his sympathy for the recent bombings in New York and New Jersey, and talked about trying to "create a society where women can shine."

Clinton, who would be the first female U.S. president, thanked Abe and praised him for promoting the "inclusion of women in the economic, social and political life of your country." 

Both Clinton and Trump sat down with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi -- separately, of course. 

Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Monday. (Dominick Reuter/Getty/AFP)
Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Monday. (Dominick Reuter/Getty/AFP)

Trump expressed support for Egypt's struggles with domestic terrorism and noted "his high regard for peace-loving Muslims," according to a description from his campaign. It's unclear whether they discussed Trump's proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States, an idea he has recently recast as "extreme vetting."

Clinton's campaign said she talked with Sisi about counter-terrorism cooperation and raised concerns about human rights violations in Egypt. 

Clinton also met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, whose country has been locked in a tug of war with Russia. Poroshenko's predecessor, Viktor Yanukovych, had closer ties with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who Trump has praised despite his autocratic reputation. 

"I am looking forward to our discussion about Ukraine's progress, the challenges you face, the very real problems and threats from Russian aggression, and anxious to know how we can be supportive of those efforts," Clinton told Poroshenko.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
75°