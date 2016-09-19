Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump get face time with foreign leaders in New York

As Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump vie to represent U.S. interests around the world, they had a series of dry runs on Monday with foreign leaders who were in town for the United Nations General Assembly.
Based on accounts from campaign officials and reporters who were able to glimpse snippets of the meetings, it was clear that Clinton, a former secretary of State under President Obama, had more experience than Trump, a New York businessman.
"It really is a great pleasure to see you here again," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe told Clinton during their meeting. He expressed his sympathy for the recent bombings in New York and New Jersey, and talked about trying to "create a society where women can shine."
Clinton, who would be the first female U.S. president, thanked Abe and praised him for promoting the "inclusion of women in the economic, social and political life of your country."
Both Clinton and Trump sat down with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi -- separately, of course.
Trump expressed support for Egypt's struggles with domestic terrorism and noted "his high regard for peace-loving Muslims," according to a description from his campaign. It's unclear whether they discussed Trump's proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States, an idea he has recently recast as "extreme vetting."
Clinton's campaign said she talked with Sisi about counter-terrorism cooperation and raised concerns about human rights violations in Egypt.
Clinton also met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, whose country has been locked in a tug of war with Russia. Poroshenko's predecessor, Viktor Yanukovych, had closer ties with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who Trump has praised despite his autocratic reputation.
"I am looking forward to our discussion about Ukraine's progress, the challenges you face, the very real problems and threats from Russian aggression, and anxious to know how we can be supportive of those efforts," Clinton told Poroshenko.