Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump get face time with foreign leaders in New York

As Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump vie to represent U.S. interests around the world, they had a series of dry runs on Monday with foreign leaders who were in town for the United Nations General Assembly.

Based on accounts from campaign officials and reporters who were able to glimpse snippets of the meetings, it was clear that Clinton, a former secretary of State under President Obama, had more experience than Trump, a New York businessman.

"It really is a great pleasure to see you here again," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe told Clinton during their meeting. He expressed his sympathy for the recent bombings in New York and New Jersey, and talked about trying to "create a society where women can shine."

Clinton, who would be the first female U.S. president, thanked Abe and praised him for promoting the "inclusion of women in the economic, social and political life of your country."

Both Clinton and Trump sat down with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi -- separately, of course.