LOCAL
How a pension deal went wrong and cost California taxpayers billions
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton is set to appear Monday night on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon after campaigning in Pennsylvania and meetings at the United Nations. Donald Trump campaigns in Florida.

Sept. 19, 2016
2:38 p.m. Sept. 19, 2016, 2:38 p.m.

Did a Clinton advisor promote 'birtherism'?

David Lauter

Did a Clinton advisor promote 'birtherism'?

(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

When Jim Asher, formerly the investigative editor in the Washington bureau of the McClatchy newspaper chain, tweeted Thursday that a former longtime aide to Hillary and Bill Clinton had "told me in person #Obama born in #kenya," he set off yet another in the seemingly endless side debates over who is to blame for which seamy aspect of contemporary politics.

Evidence on the question, including written records and the recollections of people involved at the time, leave the question unsettled.

Asher’s account about his conversations with Sidney Blumenthal has become a hot issue among political activists since last week, when Donald Trump finally admitted the falseness of the so-called birther theories that he pushed for more than five years.

Read more

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
73°