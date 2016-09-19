Hillary Clinton is set to appear Monday night on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon after campaigning in Pennsylvania and meetings at the United Nations. Donald Trump campaigns in Florida.
- Voters might be more likely to cast a vote this election as the chance of a Donald Trump win increases
- Trump warns more attacks are coming, takes credit for calling New York bombing.
- President Obama urges black voters to support Hillary Clinton, and suggests gender is a factor in tight race.
- Hillary Clinton is holding on to a lead in the key state of Pennsylvania, a new poll shows
- No Kasich? No worries, Trump says.
Did a Clinton advisor promote 'birtherism'?
Latest updates
