Donald Trump warns of more attacks and boasts that he 'called' bombing in New York

Donald Trump predicted more terrorist attacks after explosions over the weekend in New York and New Jersey, blaming what he portrayed as an unfettered flow of immigration and even suggesting one solution was to limit “freedom of expression.”

Speaking on “Fox and Friends” on Monday, the Republican nominee reverted to familiar lines of attack on national security in response to questions about crude bombs that exploded in lower Manhattan and near the start of a 5K race in Seaside Park, N.J. On Monday morning, another suspicious device detonated near an Elizabeth, N.J., commuter rail station.

Trump took a measure of credit for saying quickly Saturday night that a bomb had gone off in New York even as officials were still investigating the explosion.

“I should be a newscaster because I called it before the news,” he said.

“This is something that will happen, perhaps, more and more all over the country,” Trump said. “Because we’ve been weak. Our country’s been weak. We’re letting people in by the thousands and tens of thousands.”

Trump said he’s spoken to law enforcement officials who said there was no way to fully vet immigrants for suspected terrorist connections.

“We’re allowing these people to come into our country and destroy our country, and make it unsafe for people,” he said. “We don’t want to do any profiling. If somebody looks like he’s got a massive bomb on his back, we won’t go up to that person ... because if he looks like he comes from that part of the world, we’re not allowed to profile. Give me a break.”

Asked about how to prevent Americans from becoming radicalized or inspired to commit violence by groups like Islamic State, Trump spoke about terrorist group's magazines that offered detailed bomb-making instructions.

“I’m totally in favor of freedom of the press. But how do you allow magazines to be sold?” he asked. “We should arrest the people that do that, because they’re participating in crimes. We should arrest them. Instead they say, 'Oh no, you can’t do anything, that’s freedom of expression.'”

Trump also questioned why President Obama still continues to refuse to refer to “Islamic radicalization.”

“Nobody understands why,” Trump said, before suggesting some “have a thought process” that could explain it. He didn’t explain what he meant.

Obama has generally avoided the term "radical Islam" to avoid placing sweeping blame on a religion practice by 1.6 billion people or fraying relationships with Islamic countries that are key Mideast allies.