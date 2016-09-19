Explaining close race, Obama sees unspoken factor at play: gender

Explaining why the race to succeed him is closer than many think it should be, President Obama said Sunday that one reason may be hidden gender bias.

That wasn't the primary reason he offered: The nation has become “very polarized” with structural divisions that are hard to overcome, he said.

It “is not because of [Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's] flaws,” he added at a New York fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

But, he said, “I will also say that there's a reason why we haven't had a woman president."

“We as a society still grappling with what it means to see powerful women. And it still troubles us in a lot of ways, unfairly, and that expresses itself in all sorts of ways.”

Obama said he nonetheless was confident that Americans will “make a good decision, and we’re going to win this thing.”

“If we do our jobs, if we don't get distracted, and certainly if we don't get discouraged, if we are focused and disciplined and provide the resources and the time and the effort and the energy to get this thing done, then we're going to be successful,” he said.

“And I am absolutely confident that Hillary Clinton will be a great president.”

The president is in New York this week, attending meetings around the United Nations General Assembly. Clinton also will meet with foreign leaders there Monday after a campaign rally in Philadelphia.

The former secretary of State is set to meet with the presidents of Egypt and Ukraine and the prime minister of Japan.