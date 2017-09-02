New world order restaurants

Welcome to the first weekend in September, your Labor Day weekend and yet another major L.A. heat wave. If you’re bored and hungry, maybe come on over to Paramount Studios, where we’re in the middle of The Taste, our holiday weekend food festival. If you’re staying home, you can read about food instead, or maybe cook it yourself, which we can help you with.

So settle in and read what Jonathan Gold has to say about Vespertine, Jordan Kahn’s experimental new restaurant, especially as you may not have the bank account to try it yourself anytime soon. Or read about Barbara Jean, another new restaurant that is as modern as Vespertine, albeit in a very different way. If you’re headed to the farmers market, maybe pick up some Asian pears or ingredients for a summer cocktail to help beat the heat. We also have some grilling recipes, a recipe for Jitlada’s Thai tea, a look at a new brewpub, and a tutorial on brownies — because you can always crank the AC and bake. Right. Enjoy your weekend.

INSIDE VESPERTINE

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Vespertine chef Jordan Kahn plates a live scallop dish at his restaurant in Culver City. Vespertine chef Jordan Kahn plates a live scallop dish at his restaurant in Culver City. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

This week, Jonathan visits Jordan Kahn’s new restaurant Vespertine, a highly ambitious, modernist tasting menu project in Culver City. There, in an Eric Owen Moss building, he considers 20-plus-courses served by folks dressed like characters from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Bougainvillea leaves glued with a gel of beets and Concord grapes; cured mango laminated with sunflower petals; hirame with burnt onion; toasted kelp with yuzu cream; and many, many more. Is it worth a price tag that can hit $1,000 for two? Good question. “It’s not dinner,” writes Gold, “it’s Gesamtkunstwerk.”

POP-UPS AND PERSEVERANCE

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Chef Jason Fullilove at his new restaurant, Barbara Jean. Chef Jason Fullilove at his new restaurant, Barbara Jean. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Chef Jason Fullilove’s new restaurant is on the other end of the spectrum from Vespertine, but is just as of-the-moment. It’s the permanent, sort of, incarnation of his pop-up, Barbara Jean, a restaurant like a reverse speakeasy in the back of a bar, often without a roof, that looks like an art installation crossed with a garage. I talk to Fullilove about how he got there, after a career spent at some of the most quintessential of this town’s restaurants; it’s a very L.A. story.

ULTIMATE BROWNIES

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Triple chocolate brownies. Triple chocolate brownies. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Test Kitchen Director Noelle Carter considers the brownie, that chocolate-loaded dessert that is quintessential comfort food. Brownies may seem fairly straightforward, but the mechanics behind them are more intricate than you might think. Chocolate bars or chips or cocoa, and then what kind of cocoa? How much butter and sugar? What kind of flour? Do you refrigerate the dough or not? And yes, she gives us a recipe — for triple chocolate brownies. Just in time for school, the holiday baking season, and of course football.

MAKE YOUR OWN JITLADA TEA

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Jitlada's Thai tea Jitlada's Thai tea (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

If you’ve spent a lot of time at Jitlada, the Hollywood Boulevard Southern Thai restaurant, you’ve likely downed your fair share of their excellent Thai tea, if only to try and counteract all the chiles. Recently owner Sarintip "Jazz" Singsanong came to our Test Kitchen to demo the drink, so you can make it at home, to pair with your own curries, or maybe your favorite Jitlada dishes to-go.

LUDO AND FRIENDS

Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times Chef Ludo Lefebvre at Petit Trois Bar. Chef Ludo Lefebvre at Petit Trois Bar. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

In her latest food news column, Deputy Food Editor Jenn Harris gets the details on what’s going on around town, including chef Ludo Lefebvre’s latest dinner series. The Trois Mec chef has invited six high-profile chefs to come cook with him. In other news, there’s a new cocktail bar in Venice, and a new pizza place in the Fairfax neighborhood.

