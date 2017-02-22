In the kitchen: Fish soups and stews

Sometimes there’s nothing like a bowl of soup or stew to fill you up. At once rich and comforting, soups and stews are a perfect one-dish meal, often simple to prepare and serve. And they’re an easy choice with the cold and rainy weather we’ve been experiencing in Southern California this winter.

Los Angeles-based cookbook author and food writer Martha Rose Shulman takes a look at seafood soups and stews, and we share a variety of soup, cake and other recipes to make with the carrots that are now in season. Finally, we share some of our favorite vegetarian soups, with flavors so rich you might never guess they’re meat-free.

— Noelle Carter

PUT SOME SEAFOOD IN YOUR SOUP POT

Rustic and easy to make, country-style fish soups and stews are comforting one-dish meals with big flavors and a nice balance of seafood and vegetables. Shulman walks us through a variety of hearty soups that don’t require a lot of time or elaborate preparation, from a Provençal fish chowder to a rich Veracruzana crab soup and simple but satisfying mussel stew with potatoes and sausage.

A Veracruzana crab (or crab and fish) soup. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times A Veracruzana crab (or crab and fish) soup. A Veracruzana crab (or crab and fish) soup. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

WHAT TO DO WITH THE CARROTS IN SEASON NOW

While you can buy orange carrots at the supermarket any time of the year, winter is the best season to find the root vegetables because the cold weather makes for crisper, sweeter roots. Check out some of our tips for using carrots, as well as 24 of our favorite recipes, from carrot soup to carrot cake.

Nantes carrots at the Hollywood farmers market. David Karp / For The Times Nantes carrots at the Hollywood farmers market. Nantes carrots at the Hollywood farmers market. (David Karp / For The Times)

VIDEO TIPS: HOW TO CHOOSE FRESH FISH

SNAP Video Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen Tip: Picking fresh fish Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen Tip: Picking fresh fish See more videos

OUR FAVORITE VEGETARIAN SOUP RECIPES

We’ve had a lot of rain this winter, and sometimes there’s nothing like a bowl of soup to warm you up. We’ve compiled 29 of our favorite recipes, from rich purees to rustic vegetable, pasta and barley-based soups. Best of all? You might never guess they’re all vegetarian.

Rustic vegetable soup with rye croutons and parsley-savory "pistou." Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times Rustic vegetable soup with rye croutons and parsley-savory "pistou." Rustic vegetable soup with rye croutons and parsley-savory "pistou." (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

FANTASTIC DINNER IDEAS IN LESS THAN AN HOUR

Long day? Before you pull up to the drive-thru, check out these quick and easy dinner ideas, ready in less than an hour. From spaghetti carbonara to Tuscan chicken stew, grilled flank steak, green enchiladas, tea-crusted salmon and more, we’ve pulled together 28 of our favorite easy dinner recipes just for you.

Roast chicken with fried artichokes and lemons Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times Roast chicken with fried artichokes and lemons Roast chicken with fried artichokes and lemons (Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Times Food Bowl: Want to spend 31 days exploring the food of this city through a Night Market, forums, dinners, films, pop-ups and more dining and drinking? A month-long food festival is coming to L.A. in May.

Love cooking as much as I do? Follow me @noellecarter

Check us out on Instagram @latimesfood

Counter Intelligence: Sign up for Jonathan Gold's weekly newsletter

Check out the thousands of recipes in our Recipe Database.

Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at food@latimes.com.