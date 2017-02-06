Californians pay a lot for electricity they don't need

Good morning. It’s Monday, Feb. 6, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Sticker shock

California has a big and growing glut of electric power, an investigation by the Los Angeles Times has found. The state’s power plants are on track to be able to produce at least 21% more electricity than it needs by 2020, based on official estimates. And that doesn’t even count the soaring production of electricity by rooftop solar panels that has added to the surplus. To cover the expense of new plants whose power isn’t needed — Colusa, for example, has operated far below capacity since opening — Californians are paying a higher premium to switch on lights or turn on electric stoves. In recent years, the gap between what Californians pay versus the rest of the country has nearly doubled to about 50%. Los Angeles Times

Ghost of a horrific fire

It was one of the worst arson fires in L.A. history, killing 10 in an aging Westlake District apartment building filled with immigrants from Latin America. Now, 24 years later, there is a break in the case. Several suspects have been arrested, and sources point to a shocking motive: The suspects were allegedly angry because the apartment manager had ordered them to take their drug dealing elsewhere. They sought revenge by lighting the building on fire, the sources said. Los Angeles Times

Deportation shocker

Up to 8 million people in the country illegally could be considered priorities for deportation under President Trump, according to calculations by the Los Angeles Times. The calculations were based on interviews with experts who studied the order and two internal documents that signal immigration officials are taking an expansive view of Trump’s directive. Los Angeles Times​​​​

L.A. STORIES

One city: Steve Lopez goes to the diverse neighborhood of Koreatown and the Mid-Wilshire District to find that finding common ground is winning out over division in the Trump era. Said one resident: “All our neighbors, our friends in Southern California, are immigrants. I learned from them and I grow from them, and they’re part of Los Angeles. They’re Angelenos.” Los Angeles Times

Mood music: In the shadow of a downtown L.A. jail, day laborers serenade the city and try to make a point. The California Sunday Magazine

Victory: Before a cheering throng at a campus gymnasium, a team from Marshall High School on Saturday won the Super Quiz portion of the Academic Decathlon for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Los Angeles Times

Comeback kid: Inglewood, once the city of Magic, Kareem and Showtime, is looking forward to being back in the national spotlight with the NFL’s return. The Super Bowl could end up being the city’s coming out party. Daily News

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Defunding threat: Calling California “out of control,” President Trump threatened to withhold federal funding to the state if it votes to declare itself a sanctuary state. Trump’s comment came during an interview with Bill O’Reilly on Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show. Los Angeles Times

In hiding: Some Bay Area conservatives said the anti-Trump mood has become so emotional that they are meeting in private. CBS SF Bay Area

Plus: In the Central Valley town of Visalia, many residents want to give Trump a chance. San Francisco Chronicle

Protest pattern: There has been no shortage of opportunities for the anti-Trump left to vent its angst since the president took office. People in California have also begun showing up at less likely venues: strip malls and business parks that house the offices of their Congress members. Over the weekend, hundreds of people showed up to an overflowing town hall meeting being held by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) in his Northern California district, which ended with McClintock being escorted out of the packed event by police while hundreds of people demonstrated outside. Los Angeles Times

Breaking up is hard to do: The Calexit movement — having California secede from the U.S. — has become a popular conversation topic. But consider:

—California voters seem pretty dubious, but there does seem room for growth, at least according to backers. Sacramento Bee

— Based on our mail, some of those most excited about the movement seem to be conservatives who don’t live in California. Los Angeles Times