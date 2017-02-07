California Republicans want to put the brakes on the bullet train

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 7, and here’s what’s going on around California:

TOP STORIES

Putting brakes on the bullet train?

The long-troubled California bullet train project is facing yet another roadblock — this time from Washington, D.C. State congressional Republicans “have asked the Trump administration to block a pending federal grant for the state’s high speed rail project until an audit of the project’s finances is completed.” This comes after President Trump said this weekend that the state is “out of control” but also after he committed on the campaign trail to a dramatic increase in infrastructure spending. Los Angeles Times

Becerra battles Trump: State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra has co-authored an amicus brief with 15 other state attorneys general in a lawsuit that argues President Trump’s executive order targeting people from Muslim-majority countries is unconstitutional. “On behalf of the nearly 40 million people of California, I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with [other] attorneys general … to preserve the suspension of the Trump Administration’s travel ban,” Becerra said in a statement. The former L.A. congressman has also vowed to fight any move by Trump to withhold money from California for being home to sanctuary cities. Los Angeles Times

Plus: In a bid to win reinstatement of the Trump administration’s ban on immigrants from several Muslim countries, government lawyers on Monday argued that the president has broad authority to exclude “aliens,” saying they have few rights in the U.S. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled a telephone hearing in the case for Tuesday afternoon. Los Angeles Times

Tough times in Richmond: The Bay Area city of Richmond is facing a crisis of its own doing. Over the years, generous retirement benefits for public safety employees have pushed the city to the brink of bankruptcy. It’s “a stark example of how pension costs are causing fiscal stress in cities across California,” Judy Lin writes. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Tricky trip to the motherland: “Tehrangeles,” as some people call it, has long been home to a vibrant Iranian expat community. But Trump’s controversial executive order throws the travel plans of these Angelenos into a state of uncertainty. The question now is: Will these locals ever be able to travel back? Los Angeles Times

One more for “The Gipper”: Ronald Reagan would have turned 106 on Monday, and more than 600 people came out to watch a wreath-laying ceremony at the former president’s grave in Simi Valley. Los Angeles Daily News

Beware of bug bites: Remember Zika? The public fear over the mosquito-spread virus may have died down, and no one has contracted the virus in the state. Still, Californians are preparing for when the previous public health emergency makes its way here. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Tech giants oppose travel ban: Tech giants are coming out in force against Trump’s temporary ban on refugees and travelers from seven mostly Muslim countries. Almost 100 companies including Apple, Facebook and Google signed a legal brief in opposition to Trump’s executive order. Los Angeles Times

No governor’s run for Thiel: PayPal co-founder and “bigly” Trump supporter Peter Thiel won’t be running for governor in 2018. In recent weeks, speculation had been brewing that the eccentric billionaire, who was one of the few tech magnates to back the president, would join the race, but a Thiel spokesman told The Times on Monday that this wouldn’t be happening. Los Angeles Times

The race to run Berkeley: The former head honcho at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Paul Alivisatos is in the pole position to replace Nicholas Dirks as the chancellor of UC Berkeley. San Francisco Chronicle

City College goes free: San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and Supervisor Jane Kim announced Monday that City College of San Francisco will be free for all city residents. The hope is that this will result in increased enrollment and more state funding. San Francisco Chronicle

Nice work if you can get it: A BART janitor has been raking in more than a quarter of a million dollars from salary, overtime and benefits. To make matters worse, reporters found that Liang Zhao Zhang spends hours of his day — while still on the clock and sometimes accruing lucrative overtime pay — in a closet. KTVU