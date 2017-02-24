Political spending of AIDS nonprofit takes heat from critics

Good morning. It’s Friday, Feb. 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A new kind of politicking

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is a philanthropic empire that’s on the ground in 38 countries. But in recent months the organization has become known for the kind of activism usually associated with homeowner groups, spurring criticism that it has strayed too far from its mission. Los Angeles Times

Slowing real estate

Los Angeles’ suburbs have long been where Chinese nationals pay millions to buy homes. But because of a slowing economy, the Chinese government has attempted to reduce asset flight, which has led homes in places like the San Gabriel Valley to sit vacant for months. Los Angeles Times

Anaheim drama

How an off-duty cop telling teens to stay out of his yard escalated to gunfire, protests and outrage. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

The magic carpet: The Oscars are this weekend, and the stars of this year’s biggest films won’t be the only ones shining. It took nearly 900 man-hours and 18 workers to install the 50,000-square-foot Academy Red carpet, and on Sunday night, the centerpiece of the evening’s festivities will be on full display. Los Angeles Times

Brown says “No on Measure S”: Gov. Jerry Brown has come out against the L.A. ballot measure that would restrict real estate development. He said in a statement, which was distributed by the measure’s opponents, “I join with all those who say Measure S goes too far.” Los Angeles Times

Also: Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne tries to make sense of this political battle, writing, “In my view what the chief Measure S backers seek is not so much to untangle the planning knot in Los Angeles as to maintain the scale and character of the postwar (as opposed to the 21st century) city.” Los Angeles Times

Last picture show: Westwood’s Regent Theatre is the latest L.A. movie house to close down. And it leaves behind a lot of history. LA Observed

Not Snap-happy: Snap has its share of detractors among the old Venice Beach set. BuzzFeed

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Another court battle brewing: One California county is taking the Trump administration to court in an attempt to block the president’s executive order threatening the loss of federal funds to local governments that do not assist immigration authorities. Los Angeles Times

Climate protection: California lawmakers Thursday introduced legislation that would enshrine pre-Trump levels of environmental protections in California regardless of any reversal at the federal level. Politico

Kids these days: The state’s students are getting smarter, or at the very least they’re taking more Advanced Placement exams and doing better on them. East Bay Times

Watch: State Sen. Janet Nguyen, a Republican from Orange County, was removed from the Senate floor on Thursday as she attempted to criticize the late California Sen. Tom Hayden. The Mercury News

CRIME AND COURTS

DACA drama: A beneficiary of the Obama administration’s immigration relief program who lives in North Hollywood was detained by authorities because they suspected him of attempting to smuggle someone else into the country illegally. Los Angeles Times

Changes on the trains: In a major shakeup of how the Metro and buses are policed, law enforcement officers from agencies other than the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will now patrol on trains, buses, platforms, stations and depots starting July 1. San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Buzz kill: The Trump administration said Thursday that there will be “greater enforcement” of federal marijuana laws under a Justice Department led by Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. San Francisco Chronicle;

DROUGHT AND CLIMATE

What went wrong in San Jose? Officials are trying to figure out how they so badly miscalculated how much water was flowing through the Coyote Creek, causing widespread flooding in the city. Los Angeles Times

Drought be gone: After being battered by weeks of record-setting rain, the vast majority of California is out of drought. Less than 20% of the state faces any drought conditions, and no place in California faces “extreme” or “exceptional” drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Los Angeles Times