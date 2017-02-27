The Oscars get a surprise ending

Good morning. It’s Monday, Feb. 27, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Quite the plot twist

It was supposed to be an Academy Awards about politics, President Trump and diversity. And it was, until the end, when there was a mix-up over who won best picture. (“Moonlight,” it turned out.) Los Angeles Times

Here’s how the epic mistake could have happened. Los Angeles Times

And here’s how it looked backstage. Los Angeles Times

While the error got all the attention, the ceremonies also marked an important political moment, as Cathleen Decker writes. Los Angeles Times

Plus: A small but hearty bunch of pro-Trump supporters took to Hollywood Boulevard. It was part protest march, part people-watching, part performance art. Los Angeles Times

Obamacare alternative

With President Trump now vowing to put forward a replacement for the Affordable Care Act in March, some California politicians and healthcare advocates are once again promoting the idea of a state-run “single-payer” system that operates like Medicare. But that would come with a huge price tag -- and a lot of uncertainty. Los Angeles Times

Drought symbol

If there is one place one can go to say California’s drought is finally over, it’s Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County. Just a few weeks ago, it was the only place in California still in extreme drought. Now, after epic rains, the place is transformed. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

A day with immigrants: So how many undocumented workers does California actually have? They make up 10% of the labor force in California, USC researchers say, but about 45% of agriculture employment and 21% of construction workers. Los Angeles Times

Consider compassion: Archbishop Jose Gomez and Steve Lopez talk about when deportation makes sense and when it doesn’t. If someone in the U.S. illegally commits “a really bad crime,” Gomez said, he’s not opposed to deportation. But deportation for a relatively minor offense would be too severe. “Honestly, for me, the penalty is not proportionate to what happened,” he said. Los Angeles Times

The kids: Can children really be “bad hombres”? Sonia Nazario, author of “Enrique’s Journey,” argues they can’t. New York Times

Help wanted: Is Trump planning to loosen hiring standards for Border Patrol agents? Foreign Policy

Open season? Some immigration agents who felt constrained under Obama now feel the gloves are off under Trump. New York Times

Tense times: Santa Ana is one of California’s most hard-core “sanctuary cities,” and that’s already caused a break with ICE. Los Angeles Times

Words matter: Debating the very definition of deportation. San Diego Union-Tribune

New middle class: Deported from California and other parts of the U.S., they find a middle-class life back home in El Salvador. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Street sweep: Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to use data to improve city services and make City Hall work better. By one measure -- cleaning up L.A.’s notoriously filthy streets -- his effort appears to have worked. Los Angeles Times

Body found: The body of a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from San Fernando during a powerful storm earlier this month has been found on an island in the Los Angeles River near Griffith Park. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

They like Trump: California Republicans had mixed feelings about Donald Trump during the primaries. But now, they are all in and liking what they see. Los Angeles Times