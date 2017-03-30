Essential California: Assessing the state's case against two antiabortion activists

Good morning and welcome to the Essential California newsletter! It’s Thursday, March 30, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

California vs. two antiabortion activists

Two antiabortion activists were charged this week with felony invasion of privacy. The case, which was brought by Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, appears to be on solid ground, according to several legal experts. They also said they knew of few criminal prosecutions like the kind Becerra has filed. Los Angeles Times

Ex-deputy treasurer charged

The former deputy treasurer of Compton has been charged with stealing $3.7 million from the city over more than six years. Salvador Galvan, 47, of La Mirada, was arrested in December of last year and had worked for the Compton treasurer’s office since 1994. Los Angeles Times

Farmworkers union underpaid its own employees

A Monterey Superior Court judge ruled earlier this week that the “United Farm Workers America failed to pay two dozen of its organizers for some of the hours they worked, including overtime and meal periods, for more than four years.” Remember, this is the union that’s supposed to be protecting farmworkers from wage abuse. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Earthquake retrofit passes: The Santa Monica City Council has passed the nation’s most extensive seismic retrofitting effort, which will require safety improvements to as many as 2,000 buildings suspected to be vulnerable in an earthquake. Los Angeles Times

Stephen and the Jews: Trump advisor Stephen Miller is a son of Santa Monica, and his support for Trump’s controversial immigration policies has divided his childhood synagogue where he learned Hebrew and Judaism. Hollywood Reporter

Oil refinery controversy: The Torrance City Council is being called “spineless” for not taking a tougher stand on a troubled local oil refinery. On Wednesday, the council chose not to endorse a plan to phase out use of hydrofluoric acid. Daily Breeze

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Wrong side of the border: In Tijuana, people like José Mares who have recently been deported are trapped in purgatory. LA Weekly

Who may build the wall? A number of Bay Area businesses have thrown their hats in the ring to build Trump’s border wall. The owners of these businesses may not agree with the policy, but they don’t want to miss out on the payday. San Francisco Chronicle

“Sanctuary city” popularity: A new poll finds that so-called sanctuary cities aren’t as popular in California as one might expect. Sacramento Bee

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Money for the roads: Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders announced a $5.2-billion road-funding package that raises gas taxes and user fees on motorists. This proposal will probably involve a major political struggle to pass it in the Legislature. Los Angeles Times

The rebellion speaks: “How do Californians see themselves and their state in this strange and dangerous historical moment?” One writer speaks to people around the state in an effort to answer that question. The Nation

New lieutenant governor candidate: Los Angeles physician Asif Mahmood, a Democrat and supporter of a “Medicare for all” national healthcare plan, has announced he’ll run for California lieutenant governor. Los Angeles Times

More time to get tenure: A new assembly bill would give teachers more years to prove they deserve tenure. Associated Press

Fight over retirement payments: California and Congress are heading for another confrontation. This time it’s about a program that would create a state-sponsored individual retirement accounts program. Bloomberg

CRIME AND COURTS

Official arrested: Federal agents in San Diego have arrested the attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit on charges that he conspired to smuggle heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S. Los Angeles Times

Death penalty sought: The state will seek the death penalty against Scott Dekraai, who killed eight in a Seal Beach rampage in 2011. Los Angeles Times