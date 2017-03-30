Essential California: Assessing the state's case against two antiabortion activists

Good morning and welcome to the Essential California newsletter! It’s Thursday, March 30, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
California vs. two antiabortion activists
Two antiabortion activists were charged this week with felony invasion of privacy. The case, which was brought by Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, appears to be on solid ground, according to several legal experts. They also said they knew of few criminal prosecutions like the kind Becerra has filed. Los Angeles Times
Ex-deputy treasurer charged
The former deputy treasurer of Compton has been charged with stealing $3.7 million from the city over more than six years. Salvador Galvan, 47, of La Mirada, was arrested in December of last year and had worked for the Compton treasurer’s office since 1994. Los Angeles Times
Farmworkers union underpaid its own employees
A Monterey Superior Court judge ruled earlier this week that the “United Farm Workers America failed to pay two dozen of its organizers for some of the hours they worked, including overtime and meal periods, for more than four years.” Remember, this is the union that’s supposed to be protecting farmworkers from wage abuse. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Earthquake retrofit passes: The Santa Monica City Council has passed the nation’s most extensive seismic retrofitting effort, which will require safety improvements to as many as 2,000 buildings suspected to be vulnerable in an earthquake. Los Angeles Times
Stephen and the Jews: Trump advisor Stephen Miller is a son of Santa Monica, and his support for Trump’s controversial immigration policies has divided his childhood synagogue where he learned Hebrew and Judaism. Hollywood Reporter
Oil refinery controversy: The Torrance City Council is being called “spineless” for not taking a tougher stand on a troubled local oil refinery. On Wednesday, the council chose not to endorse a plan to phase out use of hydrofluoric acid. Daily Breeze
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Wrong side of the border: In Tijuana, people like José Mares who have recently been deported are trapped in purgatory. LA Weekly
Who may build the wall? A number of Bay Area businesses have thrown their hats in the ring to build Trump’s border wall. The owners of these businesses may not agree with the policy, but they don’t want to miss out on the payday. San Francisco Chronicle
“Sanctuary city” popularity: A new poll finds that so-called sanctuary cities aren’t as popular in California as one might expect. Sacramento Bee
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Money for the roads: Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders announced a $5.2-billion road-funding package that raises gas taxes and user fees on motorists. This proposal will probably involve a major political struggle to pass it in the Legislature. Los Angeles Times
The rebellion speaks: “How do Californians see themselves and their state in this strange and dangerous historical moment?” One writer speaks to people around the state in an effort to answer that question. The Nation
New lieutenant governor candidate: Los Angeles physician Asif Mahmood, a Democrat and supporter of a “Medicare for all” national healthcare plan, has announced he’ll run for California lieutenant governor. Los Angeles Times
More time to get tenure: A new assembly bill would give teachers more years to prove they deserve tenure. Associated Press
Fight over retirement payments: California and Congress are heading for another confrontation. This time it’s about a program that would create a state-sponsored individual retirement accounts program. Bloomberg
CRIME AND COURTS
Official arrested: Federal agents in San Diego have arrested the attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit on charges that he conspired to smuggle heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S. Los Angeles Times
Death penalty sought: The state will seek the death penalty against Scott Dekraai, who killed eight in a Seal Beach rampage in 2011. Los Angeles Times
Police confrontation examined: After a confrontation with Sacramento police, a man was left with severe brain damage. He’s currently not under arrest but could end up being charged with obstructing an officer. Sacramento Bee
Fossil footprints stolen: A set of ancient fossil footprints has been stolen from Death Valley National Park. Associated Press
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
New zoo resident: The Sacramento Zoo is asking guests to please be quiet, because its newest resident — a 4-year-old Sumatran tiger — is still settling in. Sacramento Bee
That dang line: Disneyland is still searching for a way to reduce the thing that people hate the most about the park: the lines. Orange County Register
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a UFO? For whatever reason, California leads the nation in the number of UFO sightings recorded each year. The state has had more than 12,000 reported sightings of unidentified flying objects. Los Angeles Times
Make a reservation: A “Breaking Bad” pop-up restaurant has opened in downtown Los Angeles. ABC7
What we’d lose: If the National Endowment for the Arts’ funding disappeared, events like the free summer shows at California Plaza, which are called Grand Performances, would likely disappear too. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
San Diego and Los Angeles area: sunny Thursday and Friday. San Francisco area: cloudy Thursday, sunny Friday. Sacramento: sunny Thursday, cloudy Friday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Derek Humphry:
“When I immigrated from England to California in 1978, I bought a little house on 18th Street in Santa Monica. As we were unpacking, neighbors kept coming up to us with pies — meat, apple, fruit. Soon our fridge was bursting. I was pleased but puzzled. After making some inquiries, I learned that this was an old American custom, providing food for a new arrival at a disturbing time when it is difficult to cook. It helped that this was a tight-knit community — nearly everybody on 18th Street had worked at the Douglas aircraft plant at Santa Monica Airport at the end of the road.”
