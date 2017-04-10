Essential California: L.A. taxpayers pay soaring bills for sheriff's deputy misconduct claims

Politics
Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, April 10, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Taxpayers foot the bill

The cost to taxpayers to resolve legal claims against Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies accused of misconduct has soared over the last five years, according to records. The county’s payouts have jumped from $5.6 million to nearly $51 million over that time, a review by The Times found. Los Angeles Times

Less corruption?

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s public corruption unit has prosecuted hundreds of cases and notched some big convictions, including seven officials who looted city coffers in Bell. In recent years, however, felony case filings have been on the decline, falling from a high of 39 in 2010 to 11 last year, records show. Los Angeles Times

Pension reform woes

The cost of California’s public pensions is breaking the bank. One reason the problem is so hard to fix, some say, is that the fate of reform measures hangs on ballot language written by the state attorney general. That’s usually a Democrat elected with strong union support. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Free speech: Administrators expressed disappointment and threatened discipline after a demonstration that disrupted a planned public event last week featuring conservative commentator and author Heather MacDonald at Claremont McKenna College. Los Angeles Times

End of an era: L.A. Kings play-by-play announcer Bob Miller capped a 44-year career with the team. Los Angeles Times

Tragic death: A 15-year-old skateboarder being towed by a car was killed in Palos Verdes Estates. He was mourned as a great kid. Daily Breeze

Boom or bust? Orange County’s economy has seen a remarkable expansion in recent years, but how long can it last? Orange County Register

Rental racism? An ugly case of anti-Asian bias and Airbnb. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND BORDER

Police versus ICE: A new bill introduced in Congress this month would prohibit immigration officers from wearing any clothing bearing the word “police,” which some officials complain is deceiving and only serves to escalate tensions in their communities as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement. Los Angeles Times

Silicon Valley North: Canada’s tech scene thinks it sees an opportunity in Trump’s immigration crackdown to compete with Silicon Valley. Business Insider

New bill: The state Assembly approved a bill that would prohibit law enforcement officers from detaining a crime victim or witness on immigration charges or violations. Los Angeles Times

Crossing over: Why don’t more people here illegally become citizens? Because it’s hard to do. San Diego Union-Tribune

No sanctuary here: El Dorado County doesn’t like the idea of California becoming a “sanctuary state,” and officials are gearing for a fight. San Francisco Chronicle

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Winning ugly: Gov. Jerry Brown won his battle over a transportation plan for California, but it was an ugly victory marked by side deals that have raised some eyebrows. Los Angeles Times

Plus: So what is the tiny rail network from the Central Valley to San Jose that was the big winner? Pork barrel politics at its worst, or good policy? Modesto Bee

At a glance: Breaking down the transportation bill. Los Angeles Times

For sale: How high housing prices threaten something very basic about living in California. Sacramento Bee

CRIME AND COURTS

LAPD gets charged up: Ford Motor Co. has unveiled the world’s first “pursuit-rated” hybrid police car and says the Los Angeles Police Department will be among the first agencies to have one. Los Angeles Times

How to get away: The high number of unsolved killings in Richmond has residents complaining about how easy it is to get away with murder. San Francisco Chronicle

Out of the shadows: Pulling human trafficking out of the dark. Modesto Bee

End of the line: The end of traffic amnesty for poor California. Reveal

CALIFORNIA CLIMATE

Battle lines: L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez writes that California’s environmental crusaders now face their biggest test: Donald Trump. Los Angeles Times

Our climate: So what causes California’s drought-to-deluge cycles? Scientists want to know. Phys.org

Jaws: A large shark became stranded on a beach in Santa Cruz, causing quite the scene. Mercury News

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

L.A. with clear eyes: A photographer sets out to capture the natural beauty of Southern California in all its complexity. Los Angeles Times

Infinity parking: Apple is about to move into its new headquarters in Cupertino, which has more parking spaces than actual offices. Business Insider

Plus: How parking sets L.A. apart from some other global cities. The Economist

Big change: The story of a transgender Navy veteran who is set to have sex reassignment surgery Monday. It’s been a long journey. Orange County Register

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

Los Angeles: Sunny in the 70s. San Diego: Sunny with some clouds in the low 70s. Bay Area: Chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday; low 60s. Sacramento: Cloudy in the mid-60s; chance of rain later in the week. More weather is here.

AND FINALLY

This week’s birthdays for those who made their mark in California:

Labor leader Dolores Huerta (April 10, 1930), Rep. Susan Davis (April 13, 1944), Rep. Jim Costa (April 13, 1952), Rep. David Valadao (April 14, 1977) and Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (April 16, 1947).

