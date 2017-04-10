Essential California: L.A. taxpayers pay soaring bills for sheriff's deputy misconduct claims

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, April 10, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Taxpayers foot the bill

The cost to taxpayers to resolve legal claims against Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies accused of misconduct has soared over the last five years, according to records. The county’s payouts have jumped from $5.6 million to nearly $51 million over that time, a review by The Times found. Los Angeles Times

Less corruption?

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s public corruption unit has prosecuted hundreds of cases and notched some big convictions, including seven officials who looted city coffers in Bell. In recent years, however, felony case filings have been on the decline, falling from a high of 39 in 2010 to 11 last year, records show. Los Angeles Times

Pension reform woes

The cost of California’s public pensions is breaking the bank. One reason the problem is so hard to fix, some say, is that the fate of reform measures hangs on ballot language written by the state attorney general. That’s usually a Democrat elected with strong union support. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Free speech: Administrators expressed disappointment and threatened discipline after a demonstration that disrupted a planned public event last week featuring conservative commentator and author Heather MacDonald at Claremont McKenna College. Los Angeles Times

End of an era: L.A. Kings play-by-play announcer Bob Miller capped a 44-year career with the team. Los Angeles Times

Tragic death: A 15-year-old skateboarder being towed by a car was killed in Palos Verdes Estates. He was mourned as a great kid. Daily Breeze

Boom or bust? Orange County’s economy has seen a remarkable expansion in recent years, but how long can it last? Orange County Register

Rental racism? An ugly case of anti-Asian bias and Airbnb. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND BORDER

Police versus ICE: A new bill introduced in Congress this month would prohibit immigration officers from wearing any clothing bearing the word “police,” which some officials complain is deceiving and only serves to escalate tensions in their communities as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement. Los Angeles Times

Silicon Valley North: Canada’s tech scene thinks it sees an opportunity in Trump’s immigration crackdown to compete with Silicon Valley. Business Insider

New bill: The state Assembly approved a bill that would prohibit law enforcement officers from detaining a crime victim or witness on immigration charges or violations. Los Angeles Times

Crossing over: Why don’t more people here illegally become citizens? Because it’s hard to do. San Diego Union-Tribune

No sanctuary here: El Dorado County doesn’t like the idea of California becoming a “sanctuary state,” and officials are gearing for a fight. San Francisco Chronicle

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Winning ugly: Gov. Jerry Brown won his battle over a transportation plan for California, but it was an ugly victory marked by side deals that have raised some eyebrows. Los Angeles Times

Plus: So what is the tiny rail network from the Central Valley to San Jose that was the big winner? Pork barrel politics at its worst, or good policy? Modesto Bee

At a glance: Breaking down the transportation bill. Los Angeles Times

For sale: How high housing prices threaten something very basic about living in California. Sacramento Bee

CRIME AND COURTS

LAPD gets charged up: Ford Motor Co. has unveiled the world’s first “pursuit-rated” hybrid police car and says the Los Angeles Police Department will be among the first agencies to have one. Los Angeles Times

How to get away: The high number of unsolved killings in Richmond has residents complaining about how easy it is to get away with murder. San Francisco Chronicle