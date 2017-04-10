Essential California: L.A. taxpayers pay soaring bills for sheriff's deputy misconduct claims

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, April 10, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Taxpayers foot the bill
The cost to taxpayers to resolve legal claims against Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies accused of misconduct has soared over the last five years, according to records. The county’s payouts have jumped from $5.6 million to nearly $51 million over that time, a review by The Times found. Los Angeles Times
Less corruption?
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s public corruption unit has prosecuted hundreds of cases and notched some big convictions, including seven officials who looted city coffers in Bell. In recent years, however, felony case filings have been on the decline, falling from a high of 39 in 2010 to 11 last year, records show. Los Angeles Times
Pension reform woes
The cost of California’s public pensions is breaking the bank. One reason the problem is so hard to fix, some say, is that the fate of reform measures hangs on ballot language written by the state attorney general. That’s usually a Democrat elected with strong union support. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Free speech: Administrators expressed disappointment and threatened discipline after a demonstration that disrupted a planned public event last week featuring conservative commentator and author Heather MacDonald at Claremont McKenna College. Los Angeles Times
End of an era: L.A. Kings play-by-play announcer Bob Miller capped a 44-year career with the team. Los Angeles Times
Tragic death: A 15-year-old skateboarder being towed by a car was killed in Palos Verdes Estates. He was mourned as a great kid. Daily Breeze
Boom or bust? Orange County’s economy has seen a remarkable expansion in recent years, but how long can it last? Orange County Register
Rental racism? An ugly case of anti-Asian bias and Airbnb. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND BORDER
Police versus ICE: A new bill introduced in Congress this month would prohibit immigration officers from wearing any clothing bearing the word “police,” which some officials complain is deceiving and only serves to escalate tensions in their communities as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement. Los Angeles Times
Silicon Valley North: Canada’s tech scene thinks it sees an opportunity in Trump’s immigration crackdown to compete with Silicon Valley. Business Insider
New bill: The state Assembly approved a bill that would prohibit law enforcement officers from detaining a crime victim or witness on immigration charges or violations. Los Angeles Times
Crossing over: Why don’t more people here illegally become citizens? Because it’s hard to do. San Diego Union-Tribune
No sanctuary here: El Dorado County doesn’t like the idea of California becoming a “sanctuary state,” and officials are gearing for a fight. San Francisco Chronicle
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Winning ugly: Gov. Jerry Brown won his battle over a transportation plan for California, but it was an ugly victory marked by side deals that have raised some eyebrows. Los Angeles Times
Plus: So what is the tiny rail network from the Central Valley to San Jose that was the big winner? Pork barrel politics at its worst, or good policy? Modesto Bee
At a glance: Breaking down the transportation bill. Los Angeles Times
For sale: How high housing prices threaten something very basic about living in California. Sacramento Bee
CRIME AND COURTS
LAPD gets charged up: Ford Motor Co. has unveiled the world’s first “pursuit-rated” hybrid police car and says the Los Angeles Police Department will be among the first agencies to have one. Los Angeles Times
How to get away: The high number of unsolved killings in Richmond has residents complaining about how easy it is to get away with murder. San Francisco Chronicle
Out of the shadows: Pulling human trafficking out of the dark. Modesto Bee
End of the line: The end of traffic amnesty for poor California. Reveal
CALIFORNIA CLIMATE
Battle lines: L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez writes that California’s environmental crusaders now face their biggest test: Donald Trump. Los Angeles Times
Our climate: So what causes California’s drought-to-deluge cycles? Scientists want to know. Phys.org
Jaws: A large shark became stranded on a beach in Santa Cruz, causing quite the scene. Mercury News
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
L.A. with clear eyes: A photographer sets out to capture the natural beauty of Southern California in all its complexity. Los Angeles Times
Infinity parking: Apple is about to move into its new headquarters in Cupertino, which has more parking spaces than actual offices. Business Insider
Plus: How parking sets L.A. apart from some other global cities. The Economist
Big change: The story of a transgender Navy veteran who is set to have sex reassignment surgery Monday. It’s been a long journey. Orange County Register
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles: Sunny in the 70s. San Diego: Sunny with some clouds in the low 70s. Bay Area: Chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday; low 60s. Sacramento: Cloudy in the mid-60s; chance of rain later in the week. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for those who made their mark in California:
Labor leader Dolores Huerta (April 10, 1930), Rep. Susan Davis (April 13, 1944), Rep. Jim Costa (April 13, 1952), Rep. David Valadao (April 14, 1977) and Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (April 16, 1947).
