Essential California: Behind the violence in Berkeley, rising tensions between extremists on right and left

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, April 18, and yesterday we were up in Berkeley, where the campus and local community have been recovering from a violent weekend of protests pitting Trump supporters against opponents of the administration. The protests were an indication of the escalating tactics of alt-right, white-power activists at pro-Trump rallies.

“They will glom themselves onto a tax day rally, a Trump rally, but there is a subgroup of extremists on both sides who are angling for a street battle,” said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino. Replayed to their audiences on social media, “it goes viral.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: Does the situation at Berkeley show evidence of a heightening American culture and political war? The view from the street. The Daily Beast

And: One alt-right figure at the center of the violence is facing scrutiny. Los Angeles Times

We’ll have more from the home of the Golden Bears, but first here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A fund to help immigrants

A $10-million legal fund that will help immigrants fight deportations is also causing a rift between political leaders and progressive groups. The fight is over whether this money should be used to help immigrants with violent criminal convictions. Los Angeles Times

How to save that water!

The San Joaquin Valley aquifer is one place where the state could store a lot of the excess water that has been dumped on California in this record-setting rainy winter. “We have a great reservoir under our feet. Why not use it?” farmer Don Cameron asked. Los Angeles Times

Border agents listen

“The Green Line” podcast has spent years arguing that front-line Border Patrol agents have been cast aside and ignored. But all that’s changed now that Donald Trump is president. Trump even called into the show during election season. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Looking for new fans: The Dodgers haven’t been this good in a long time. The only problem is that lots of fans can’t watch them on television or afford tickets to the games. That’s going to make attracting the next generation of fans a lot harder. Los Angeles Times

Building a safety net: Los Angeles County unveiled its budget of more than $30 billion for the next fiscal year. It includes more than $600 million for preventing and combating homelessness, improving child welfare services, treating the county’s sickest patients and diverting individuals from jails. Los Angeles Times

One week later: Classes resumed at North Park Elementary in San Bernardino the week after a shooter killed a student, a teacher and then himself. As the kids returned, a performer blew bubbles, a man handed out teddy bears, and parents consoled each other. Associated Press

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Deported veterans pardoned: California Gov. Jerry Brown granted full pardons this weekend to three U.S. veterans who were deported after being convicted of crimes and serving out prison sentences in the state. The three men currently live in Mexico. Fusion

Visas down: For the first time in four years, the number of H-1B visa applications, which are reserved for workers with specialized skills, has declined. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services received 199,000 H-1B applications for the next fiscal year, which is a steep decline from the number of applicants they received the year before. San Francisco Chronicle

Latest stats: ICE arrests of non-criminals have risen under President Trump, but the number is still lower than at the height of the Obama era. Washington Post

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Calexit exit: Less than three months after being given the green light to start gathering voter signatures, the author of a closely watched effort to split California from the United States has decided to withdraw his proposal. Los Angeles Times

Garcetti’s glam shot: Mayor Eric Garcetti sat for an interview with an unlikely outlet: Vogue. The city’s leader recently was profiled by the fashion magazine. Vogue

CRIME AND COURTS