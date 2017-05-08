Essential California: Why some activists say not even criminals should be deported

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, May 8, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A hard-line position on deportation

There’s a class of immigration activists who believe that even criminals shouldn’t be deported. They take this permissive view because, they say, the deported end up wreaking havoc in countries like Mexico and Guatemala, which have weaker judicial systems, and that causes more people there to flee. “I’ve been in El Salvador and in Honduras when the planes land with deportees,” Pablo Alvarado, executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said. “It’s becoming the penal colony of the United States where criminal dumping is acceptable.” Los Angeles Times

Preparing for the worst

In Los Angeles, teenagers around the city are balancing schoolwork with the new adult responsibilities of protecting their loved ones and friends from deportation. A 2013 USC analysis found that about 16% of children in Los Angeles County were U.S. citizens with at least one parent without legal status. Los Angeles Times

Plus: “Just let me stay here, so I can take care of my kids.” Orange County Register

From modest life to many choices

For 17 years, Noe Martinon and his family have lived in a studio apartment in South L.A. To reach it, you pass through a common courtyard with a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Inside Apartment 3, two sets of bunk beds stand in a space that is both bedroom and living room for parents, son and daughter. Despite this modest upbringing, Noe is a star student sought by America’s top colleges, Times columnist Steve Lopez writes. Los Angeles Times

The fired-up left

Technology consultant Jason Schadewald is emblematic of a surge of activism rippling through California’s political landscape. Not content to rely on the state to be a liberal bastion of resistance against President Trump and Republican-controlled Washington, D.C., Schadewald and his ilk are turning to Sacramento to pressure the ruling Democrats from the left. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Painful anniversary: Simi Valley is dealing with its own legacy from the Rodney King beating, trial and riots 25 years later. “They were aware of Simi Valley and it was the only thing they knew about it. It was just awful to get labeled,” Simi Valley historian Pat Havens tells The Times’ Robin Abcarian. Los Angeles Times

Backlash to bar stunt: To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, a Dana Point bar set up an inflatable wall for patrons to climb over — and handed out “green cards” that guaranteed one free drink to those who clambered to the top. This has sparked outrage in the community. Los Angeles Times

A fight in the Valley: Against a backdrop of voter discontent, two L.A. City Hall insiders are seeking to win the 7th District council seat in the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Times

Urban wildlife: There’s been little research into how coyotes and humans in cities interact, and as a result cities struggle to formulate policies about how to deal with the animal. KQED

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

An embattled agency: The state Board of Equalization is reeling from allegations of financial blunders, nepotism and improper use of civil servants for political benefit. This tax collection body has been temporarily stripped of its power as it awaits the possibility of the biggest overhaul in its 138-year history. Los Angeles Times

That rocket tax: California is implementing a plan to tax rocket launches from its coast. “Their tax payments will be determined by how often they fly the 62 miles (100 km) from a California launchpad to the very edge of space while transporting goods or tourists.” Quartz

Government accountability: In Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s district, a string of five cities along the 710 Freeway has sent more than a dozen city officials to jail or prison in the last 11 years. Now he hopes to help change the area’s image. Sacramento Bee

CRIME AND COURTS

Teen killed by police: San Diego police are investigating after two officers fatally shot a 15-year-old boy Saturday morning as he stood in front of Torrey Pines High School. Police say he was holding a BB gun. Los Angeles Times

Lots of life sentences: California leads the nation in the number of people in prison with life sentences. There’s a new bill in the state Senate that aims to change that. PBS Newshour