Essential California: Can Snap snap back?

TOP STORIES
Can Snap snap back?
Fresh off its stock market debut, the much-hyped tech start-up Snap Inc. quickly saw the euphoria, riches and huge expectations fade. Panicked investors fretted over the company's first earnings report, sending stock prices tumbling. It's the story of Snap — but also the history of other tech giants. Los Angeles Times
Charter schools closed
California’s State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to shutter two Los Angeles charter schools run by a nonprofit that is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education and the inspector general for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Los Angeles Times
A budget and a sermon
His view of the California economy was slightly rosier than in the past, but nonetheless Gov. Jerry Brown “delivered one of his vintage sermons on the evils of overspending when outlining a new state spending plan.” He also chastised the state’s Republican members of Congress for unanimously voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act — a move that alone would result in California losing $18.6 billion in federal funds a decade from now. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Read for yourself Gov. Brown’s revised state budget for 2017. Los Angeles Times
Following through on a big promise
Last year, California set an ambitious goal for fighting global warming: Cut greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 40% by 2030. Now comes the hard part. The state must follow through on this pledge, which won’t be easy. “It’s going to take bold proposals to get us to where we need to be,” said Stanford University economist Danny Cullenward, who helped shape legislation in the Capitol. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Big day for Baca: Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca will learn his fate today about how long he may be behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, and over the last five years, federal prosecutors meticulously worked their way up the department’s ranks, charging lower-level figures and members of Baca’s command staff before bringing charges against the sheriff himself. Los Angeles Times
No guns here: Demand for guns is up in the United States but not in California. Retailers in the state are bracing for tough times and blame state regulations. CNBC
Fatal shooting: Authorities say a Hemet man who was arrested last month after a police chase in San Bernardino County shot two people four days apart and didn’t know either of the victims. Los Angeles Times
Here comes Trump: Here’s how Hollywood could win big if President Trump's proposed tax plan makes it through Congress. The Hollywood Reporter
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Wall builders on notice: Councilman Gil Cedillo has introduced legislation that targets companies seeking work on President Trump's planned border wall. Los Angeles Times
Passing up help: Deportation fears have made some L.A. County immigrants who are eligible stop applying for food assistance programs. Los Angeles Daily News
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Becerra weighs in: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Thursday joined 19 other state attorneys general in calling for the immediate appointment of an independent special counsel to investigate possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Los Angeles Times
More charter school fights! Outside money continues to pour in to L.A. school board campaigns, with unions backing two candidates and a small group of wealthy donors pumping in even more. Los Angeles Times
Refunds for all: State Farm is issuing $13.3 million in refunds to California consumers with homeowners’ and renters’ policies after the state Department of Insurance deemed its rates excessive. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Testimony heats up: Some colorful testimony emerged in the wrongful-termination case of onetime council deputy Michelle Rex against the city of West Hollywood. She alleges that the city retaliated against her and fired her because she supported deputy Ian Owens’ claims of mistreatment. Los Angeles Times
Not good: Pasadena police are searching for a reserve officer’s stolen truck that contained his personal semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, duty belt, helmet, ballistic vest and a gas mask, authorities say. Los Angeles Times
Busted: A former Yuba County sheriff’s narcotics investigator was convicted this week of smuggling 220 pounds of California-grade marijuana as part of a cross-country drug ring, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Los Angeles Times
Analyze this: Police in three California counties are testing what amounts to a breathalyzer for drug users — in an effort to crack down on people driving while smoking marijuana. Associated Press
Plus: Atty. Gen. Becerra defended the state’s 2016 legalization of recreational marijuana against possible federal restrictions even as he admitted to having tried weed "at a younger time." Politico
THE ENVIRONMENT
Jaws! “ ‘Attention in the water: This is the Orange County Sheriff’s Department .… You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks.’ That was the chilling alert a sheriff’s chopper blared at swimmers and paddleboarders on Wednesday as it hovered above the waters off beaches in Orange County.” Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Hazards of booking online: Sometimes it’s really hard to snag that coveted California camping spot even though you’re online right at 8 a.m. Bots, not popularity, could be part of the reason. KQED
The race begins: The Tour de California bicycle race began yesterday, and here are the Americans who have a chance of winning this prestigious race. Cycling Weekly
Bye, article, bye: A 2015 Gawker article that highlighted leaked emails written by Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton has been quietly removed from the Internet. BuzzFeed News
If you’re in Sacramento: The California Museum presents a new exhibition featuring artifacts from Hollywood’s Golden Age. The City
Take a tour: Here’s some of the best nautical-themed architecture in Los Angeles. LAist
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Sacramento and Los Angeles area: sunny Friday and Saturday. San Diego: partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. San Francisco area: cloudy Friday and Saturday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes fromSuzanne Weakley:
“Back in the 1960s, we all made regular trips down to Big Sur from the Bay Area in search of Eternal Truth and Light. One time we all scrambled down a steep embankment near Bixby Creek to a hidden cove, where we disturbed a colony of sea lions, who quickly scrambled off the beach into the surf. They remained there all night barking, as we tried to sleep, their little whiskered heads peering up out of the water, staring at us, waiting patiently for us to get out of their territory!”
