Essential California: Can Snap snap back?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, May 12, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Can Snap snap back?

Fresh off its stock market debut, the much-hyped tech start-up Snap Inc. quickly saw the euphoria, riches and huge expectations fade. Panicked investors fretted over the company's first earnings report, sending stock prices tumbling. It's the story of Snap — but also the history of other tech giants. Los Angeles Times

Charter schools closed

California’s State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to shutter two Los Angeles charter schools run by a nonprofit that is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education and the inspector general for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Los Angeles Times

A budget and a sermon

His view of the California economy was slightly rosier than in the past, but nonetheless Gov. Jerry Brown “delivered one of his vintage sermons on the evils of overspending when outlining a new state spending plan.” He also chastised the state’s Republican members of Congress for unanimously voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act — a move that alone would result in California losing $18.6 billion in federal funds a decade from now. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Read for yourself Gov. Brown’s revised state budget for 2017. Los Angeles Times

Following through on a big promise

Last year, California set an ambitious goal for fighting global warming: Cut greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 40% by 2030. Now comes the hard part. The state must follow through on this pledge, which won’t be easy. “It’s going to take bold proposals to get us to where we need to be,” said Stanford University economist Danny Cullenward, who helped shape legislation in the Capitol. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Big day for Baca: Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca will learn his fate today about how long he may be behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, and over the last five years, federal prosecutors meticulously worked their way up the department’s ranks, charging lower-level figures and members of Baca’s command staff before bringing charges against the sheriff himself. Los Angeles Times

No guns here: Demand for guns is up in the United States but not in California. Retailers in the state are bracing for tough times and blame state regulations. CNBC

Fatal shooting: Authorities say a Hemet man who was arrested last month after a police chase in San Bernardino County shot two people four days apart and didn’t know either of the victims. Los Angeles Times

Here comes Trump: Here’s how Hollywood could win big if President Trump's proposed tax plan makes it through Congress. The Hollywood Reporter

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Wall builders on notice: Councilman Gil Cedillo has introduced legislation that targets companies seeking work on President Trump's planned border wall. Los Angeles Times

Passing up help: Deportation fears have made some L.A. County immigrants who are eligible stop applying for food assistance programs. Los Angeles Daily News

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Becerra weighs in: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Thursday joined 19 other state attorneys general in calling for the immediate appointment of an independent special counsel to investigate possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Los Angeles Times

More charter school fights! Outside money continues to pour in to L.A. school board campaigns, with unions backing two candidates and a small group of wealthy donors pumping in even more. Los Angeles Times

Refunds for all: State Farm is issuing $13.3 million in refunds to California consumers with homeowners’ and renters’ policies after the state Department of Insurance deemed its rates excessive. Los Angeles Times