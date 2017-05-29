Essential California: A forgotten veteran finally gets a new chance after a hard life

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, May 29, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

For one forgotten veteran, new hope

For Kenneth Salazar, the past came back as a series of scenes in a fractured chronology. Life after the Army had been one of dead-end jobs and episodes of sleeping in cars, each coming to an end when the vehicle was impounded. “I woke up in a motor vehicle in other people’s driveway wondering, ‘What in the hell am I doing here?’” Salazar said. Now he has a new home and a new chance. Los Angeles Times

California’s top judge emerges as a powerful voice

Skeptics dismissed Tani Cantil-Sakauye as a lightweight. But the chief justice of the state Supreme Court has found her voice — and she’s using it to call out President Trump’s policies. Legal analysts consider Cantil-Sakauye a centrist on civil matters but one of the more conservative justices on criminal law, an area in which she is considered deferential to decisions by trial judges. Some expect she will slowly move to the left, influenced by the new liberals on the court and the apparent shift of the California electorate away from harsh, punitive laws. Los Angeles Times

Helping with Trump depression

Protesting the Trump presidency will go on for years. Victor Narro is doing everything he can so activists on the front lines don't burn out. In his workshops and webinars, Narro tells activists to unplug, garden, hike, dance, volunteer, build altars at their cubicles and look at photos that bring them joy. They’re in it for the long haul, after all. Trump still has nearly 200 more weeks in office. Los Angeles Times

MEMORIAL DAY

Home at last: After five decades, missing-in-action pilot Frederick Crosby’s remains finally came home to San Diego — thanks to the tenacity of his daughter, the long memory of the U.S. Defense Department and the will of the taxpayers to keep searching for troops missing in action. San Diego Union-Tribune

Storytelling project: A space for veterans to share their stories. Daily Pilot

The fallen: Remembering California’s war dead. Los Angeles Times

Moving photos: Celebrating Memorial Day through the years. Los Angeles Times

Barbecue question No. 1: Can you really have a meatless Memorial Day barbecue that is satisfying to meat lovers? Washington Post

Barbecue question No. 2: Which is better, charcoal grilling or gas? Experts settle the debate. Wired

L.A. STORIES

Life hangs in the balance: Terrified patients await the fate of Obamacare. “I don’t know what we would do if we lost insurance,” one house painter told columnist Steve Lopez. “Everyone I know is worried. Families with children, seniors, everyone.” Los Angeles Times

Fashion statement: The Atwater Village store that created the “pussyhat,” the pink cap worn by thousands of protesters at the women’s march, is being pushed out by rising rents. Los Angeles Times

A break: L.A. parking enforcement has a Memorial Day gift for you. Daily News

Close call: Despite some tense moments, there was no damage to property during a brush fire in Brentwood. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Secret plans: The City of Industry, which has been beset with government issues in recent years, wants to build a massive solar farm on undeveloped hills around Diamond Bar and Chino Hills. The plan has been top secret, raising concerns from neighboring cities. San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Road map needed: The tricky ethics of self-driving cars and how California needs to address these issues. Wired

Trump versus California: After years of the state being deep in debt to the federal government for a loan covering the unemployment benefits of millions of Californians, state government officials had been promising the system was well on its way to stability. Then came President Trump’s federal budget plan, with new rules and penalties for states whose jobless benefits outpace available dollars. Los Angeles Times