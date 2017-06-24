Essential California: The dream of single-payer healthcare in California dies, for now

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, June 24. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

TOP STORIES

The dream is dead — for now

A high-profile effort to establish a single-payer healthcare system in California sputtered on Friday when Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) decided to shelve the proposal, calling it “woefully incomplete.” The plan captured the imagination of many across the country but also was dogged by questions of costs and operations. Is a ballot measure next? Los Angeles Times

What the Obamacare repeal means for the state

The Affordable Care Act has had a huge impact on California, where roughly 4 million people have gained insurance and the percentage of uninsured residents has dropped more than half. Senate leaders have now released their Obamacare repeal bill, and it would hurt wide swaths of the state’s population. Los Angeles Times

Look what they found

More than 100 firearms, including modified assault rifles, were recovered at the home of the Los Angeles police officer accused of having sex with an underage member of the department’s long-hailed cadet program. Los Angeles Times

Family sues the city

The parents of a gun-wielding 14-year-old whom Los Angeles police shot and killed in Boyle Heights last year have filed suit against the city and an officer, alleging that police violated their son’s civil rights, used excessive force and denied him timely medical care. Los Angeles Times

Some curious stuff: Montebello school district officials discussed ways to “reward” certain companies, notes about contract meeting suggest. The School District raised eyebrows last year when it awarded a $2.5-million painting contract to a firm even though a competitor offered to do the same work for less than half the price. Los Angeles Times

State official steps down: Bill Croyle, who’s been the sometimes controversial public face of the state’s response to the Oroville Dam emergency, announced his retirement Friday as acting director of the Department of Water Resources. The Sacramento Bee

No sting here: Fresno County prosecutors have charged two men in a series of beehive thefts that targeted Central Valley almond orchards. Los Angeles Times

Grab a Metro Card: The Gold Line extension to Claremont will break ground this October based on a plan approved by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority Thursday. KPCC

A new legal challenge: The Justice Department is quietly exploring new legal theories to take on so-called sanctuary cities in court, working to force them to aid the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation effort. The Wall Street Journal

Plus:

-- The strange story behind California’s travel ban. Mercury News

-- Water levels in Lake Tahoe are reaching maximum capacity thanks to all the snow. Sacramento Bee

