Essential California: Fox dealing with another sexual harassment scandal

TOP STORIES
Another scandal for Fox
Fox finds itself in the center of yet another sexual harassment case. The company announced Monday that it had fired its head of sports programming, Jamie Horowitz, in West Los Angeles amid allegations of harassment. Fox Sports is an arm of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox media company, which has been struggling to contain allegations of sexual harassment for nearly a year. Two big names, Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, left amid investigations. Los Angeles Times
Three-strikes ruling
The California Supreme Court gave judges broad authority to decline to trim sentences for inmates who qualify for reductions under a 2012 ballot measure intended to reform the state’s tough three-strikes sentencing law. The decision aimed to resolve questions posed by two initiatives in recent years to reduce the population of the state’s overburdened prison system. Los Angeles Times
Fish tales
The drought may be over, and rivers and lakes are filling, but that’s not necessarily good news for California’s recreational fishing world. Los Angeles Times
Lurid case
Capping a murder mystery, a Los Angeles jury convicted a drug dealer Monday of voluntary manslaughter in the beating death of his wife’s lover — a 20th Century Fox executive whose body was found in the desert more than two years after he disappeared. The jury, however, found John Creech not guilty of more serious charges, including first- and second-degree murder. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Big One buster: It may not be a sexy home improvement. But bolting your house to its foundation makes a lot of sense in earthquake country, says columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times
Paper sold: The Antelope Valley Press, a feisty family-owned newspaper serving the Lancaster and Palmdale area, is being sold. Los Angeles Daily News
Big money: In what is being described as the richest land deal ever in Malibu, a developer is spending $50 million on land for a tract of mega-mansions. The Real Deal
Pod commute: Elon Musk’s idea of digging under L.A. to unclog the community is coming into a little more focus. Is it all about pod travel? Curbed Los Angeles
History noir: How Raymond Chandler’s “The Big Sleep” captured a growing, turbulent L.A. KPCC
July 4 guide: Looking for fireworks shows? Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Up North: President Trump finds love in the far northern pocket of California, which feels alienated from the rest of the Golden State. New York Times
Plus: Why Trump still hasn’t made it out for a visit to California. New York Times
Harris goes on offense: California Sen. Kamala Harris employed subtlety and a sledgehammer on Monday during a set of Southern California appearances meant to rally supporters against President Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Father’s plea: A South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son, whose remains were found recently at a Santa Barbara County recreation area, pleaded not guilty Monday to murder. Los Angeles Times
Internet star mourned: YouTube star and TV host Stevie Ryan died on Saturday in what the Los Angeles County coroner’s office has determined was a suicide. Los Angeles Times
Rising tide: California is seeing an increase in hate crimes. There were 931 incidents in 2016, an 11.2% spike over 2015, the state Department of Justice reported Monday. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
Danger zone: The human toll from California’s dangerous river conditions climbed again last weekend after authorities reported a boy drowned, another person was missing and the bodies of two others were pulled from swift, cold waters in the Sacramento and Central valleys. Los Angeles Times
California battles: Gov. Jerry Brown has become a global spokesman for fighting climate change. But he still faces battles back in California. Sacramento Bee
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Religious change: Big changes might be in the offing for Pastor Greg Laurie and his massive Harvest Christian Fellowship. Orange County Register
Going home: Seven World War II relics — engraved wooden sticks belonging to Shigenori Nishikaichi, a pilot who died in the war — recently went home to Japan, thanks to a campaign launched by a San Diego man. San Diego Union-Tribune
Silicon Valley’s man problem: Venture capital firms, long dominated by male leadership, have slowly added more women to their ranks after a high-profile gender discrimination trial in 2015. Whether changes brought on by the latest series of revelations prove substantive and long-lasting remains far from certain. Los Angeles Times
Reversal of fortune: For one man in San Francisco, the path from homelessness to a six-figure salary. San Francisco Chronicle
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento: lots of sun Tuesday and Wednesday. San Francisco area: mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Maria Spielberger:
“When I was 13 years old, I arrived in San Francisco Bay, from Mexico, July 4, 1964. I was sad and scared; in a new country, spoke no English, away from my parents and siblings. My happiness started when I was taken to a Baptist church to learn English, before school started. I had my first doughnut, tried my first English word, ate ice cream at the ice cream truck, where I met an African American person for the first time — and the ice cream was glorious! I feel blessed to have been raised, educated, and married in the greatest country in the world!”
