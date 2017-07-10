Essential California: Record heat, destructive fires and a massive power outage roil California

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, July 10, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Powerful questions

Los Angeles officials are trying to figure out what caused a perfect storm: a massive power outage on a day that brought record temperatures to parts of Southern California. At one point, 140,000 customers in the San Fernando Valley lost electricity after a huge explosion at a power station in Northridge on Saturday night. The power was restored by Sunday morning, but the Department of Water and Power was facing numerous questions in what could be another black eye for the agency. Los Angeles Times

Plus: It was a difficult weekend for firefighters as numerous brush fires burned out of control. The hardest-hit areas: Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, where officials said the fires spread with alarming speed, and Butte County, were some homes were lost. Los Angeles Times

Freeway living

Despite growing warnings about the health problems tied to traffic pollution, Los Angeles officials continue to approve a surge in residential development along freeways. And the crux of their effort to protect people’s lungs is a requirement that developers install air filters. But there are growing questions about how effective these filters are, and whether they keep residents near freeways safe. Los Angeles Times

Swap meet struggles

When they were established nearly 30 years ago, Chinatown’s swap meets were economic lifeboats for new immigrants finding their way in America. But now they are struggling against the forces of gentrification and a changing retail landscape. Los Angeles Times

Plus: While snap meets struggle, this Chinese night market is booming in the 626. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Mexico ball: The Dodgers and San Diego Padres could play a regular-season series in Mexico City next season. The games are tentatively scheduled for April, in the new ballpark that is the home of the Mexico City Red Devils. Los Angeles Times

Rescue 911: This video of La Verne police rescuing a bear cub is the law enforcement video you’ve been waiting for. Los Angeles Times

Beach truth: This day at the beach didn’t go so well. And the writer is brave enough to admit life is not a beach. Los Angeles Times

Queen Mary mystery: Inside the hidden machine room recently discovered at the Queen Mary. Officials believe it was sealed off in the 1960s. Long Beach Press-Telegram

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Prop. 13 future: How aging baby boomers may end up being the key to the future of Proposition 13 and California’s tax structure. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Is California’s inability to deal with the housing crisis making the state anti-family? Orange County Register

And: Are California Democrats abusing their big advantage to maintain power? Wall Street Journal

Trump puzzle: For California Republicans seeking higher office, President Trump is a tricky issue with which to deal. Said one: “There were 4.4 million Republicans in California who voted for Trump, and they are looking for real leadership in California.” Politico

San Diego politics: Why San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer's decision not to run for governor may be bad news for embattled Rep. Darrell Issa. San Diego Union-Tribune

CRIME AND COURTS

D.A.’s future: Tony Rackauckas has survived allegations of cronyism and mismanagement while also winning praise for prosecuting police officers he accused of beating a homeless man to death in Fullerton. But none of those firestorms can compare to the jailhouse informant scandal that has swirled around the county’s criminal justice system in recent years. Can Orange County’s district attorney survive? Los Angeles Times

Remembering the victims: The Grim Sleeper, one of L.A.’s most notorious serial killers, is now the subject of a book by the reporter who helped keep the case alive. Los Angeles Times

Bag bag: A different kind of heist: Designer bags worth $14,000 were stolen from Bloomingdale’s in South Coast Plaza. Orange County Register