Essential California: Some environmentalists aren't fans of Gov. Brown's key climate-change program

TOP STORIES

How big a win is California’s cap-and-trade deal?

While rolling out their plan to extend California’s cap-and-trade program, Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders have portrayed their proposal an unconditional win on two fronts: reaching the state’s ambitious climate goals and tackling local air pollution. But the triumphant rhetoric belies a deep ambivalence about the proposal, largely from progressive lawmakers and environmental advocates. This political divide could have big implications for California Democrats. Los Angeles Times

Orange County’s biggest political feud gets even nastier

The longtime feud between Orange County D.A. Tony Rackauckas and his biggest critic, Supervisor Todd Spitzer, could come down to an epic election fight in 2018 for district attorney. But their campaigns are likely to be complicated by one fact: Spitzer has been the subject of an investigation by Rackauckas’ office and state authorities, according to four sources familiar with the probe. An inside look at the layers of politics and questions. Los Angeles Times

Raising the flag about troubled deputies

A list compiled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department naming deputies who’ve lied, stolen, falsified reports and committed other types of “moral” misconduct cannot be handed over to prosecutors, a Los Angeles appeals court ruled on Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Quake warning system may get a reprieve

Defying President Trump, a House of Representatives panel is expected to propose restoring funding for an earthquake early warning system. Trump’s budget would have killed the system, but it’s gotten pushback from Republicans and Democrats in California. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Puzzling vandalism: A Westside neighborhood is stunned by sledgehammer attacks on Buddha statue. Los Angeles Times

New guy: Los Angeles’ newest congressman, Jimmy Gomez, talks a lot about things being temporary. He was sworn in Tuesday, seven months after most of his colleagues came to Washington, and that means a lot of decisions have already been made for this Congress. Los Angeles Times

Two worlds: The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles has been around a long time, as a political and musical force. Now, members are talking about the struggle to reconcile faith with identity. Los Angeles Times

Fire help: Just in time for fire season, Los Angeles County has received two custom-modified military helicopters for use in fighting fires. The price? $29 million. Daily News

Pay bump: The story of how the Los Angeles school board suddenly got huge raises. Los Angeles Times

Writing life: Walter Mosley on the evolution of the L.A. detective novel, and the evolution of the city. The Paris Review

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Movie money: Here’s the movie that is getting the state’s largest-ever tax break under a California program aimed at curbing so-called runaway production. Los Angeles Times

San Jose boom: Google has set its sights for future growth in downtown San Jose, and that has the potential to transform the famously suburban city’s urban core. Mercury News

GOP dreams: Are the Republicans running for governor a tad deluded or do they see something in the California political landscape that the pundits are missing? Sacramento Bee

Big name: Salesforce is shaping up to be a big name in San Francisco. The tech firm has the city’s new tallest building, and it just got naming rights to a key transit station. Curbed

DMV fix: The Department of Motor Vehicles is not exactly considered consumer-friendly. But now, the agency is making it possible to renew your license — at the local supermarket. NBC Los Angeles