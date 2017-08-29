Essential California: 'Antifa' violence in Berkeley sparks soul-searching from the left

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 29, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Soul-searching

Violence in Berkeley at the hand of “Antifa” activists has spurred soul-searching within the leftist activist movement in the Bay Area and beyond, even as emotions remain raw after a white supremacist rally in Virginia this month that left one woman dead and dozens injured. President Trump received blistering criticism for equating the behavior of Klansmen and neo-Nazis to the actions of those who opposed them. Some fear that Sunday’s violence will only help advance the idea that the two groups are the same. Los Angeles Times

A curious turnaround

Under President Obama, a gold mining firm was fine with a portion of the Mojave Desert becoming a national park. The 20,920-acre monument surrounded, but did not include, an open-pit gold mining operation at the southern end of the Castle Mountains. That allowed Newcastle Gold Ltd. of Canada to proceed with plans to excavate 10 million tons of ore from its 8,300-acre parcel through 2025. So, conservationists said, they were caught off guard to learn Newcastle’s position shifted after the Trump administration moved to roll back federal protections on many of the monuments created by previous administrations. Los Angeles Times

New Uber CEO

Meet the man who has reportedly been named the new chief executive of Uber. His name is Dara Khosrowshahi, and he’s been the chief executive of online travel booking website Expedia. The 48-year-old executive beat out the likes of Hewlett Packard Enterprises CEO Meg Whitman and outgoing GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt for the top spot, surprising industry watchers and some investors who didn’t even know he was a finalist. Unlike Whitman and Immelt, who were for weeks known to be in the running, Khosrowshahi’s candidacy was something of a secret. Los Angeles Times

A change in policy, but not at the LAPD

Trump’s decision to allow the military to sell surplus arms to local police won’t change the Los Angeles Police Department’s approach to high-grade equipment from the military, said Deputy Chief Horace Frank, who oversees counter-terrorism and other special operations. Though the LAPD gets helmets, ready-to-eat meals, tents and other surplus gear from the military, it has not obtained the equipment that prompted the Obama policy, Frank said. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Sweltering temperatures: A heat wave will blanket Southern California through the middle of the week, elevating fire danger and probably breaking many heat records, according to forecasters. Los Angeles Times

Restriction rollback? For more than a decade and a half, Los Angeles has banned the sale of “ultracompact” guns, which lawmakers feared could be more easily hidden by criminals. Now the city is poised to eliminate that rule in the face of legal warnings from the National Rifle Assn. and the California Rifle & Pistol Assn., which say that the restrictions have been preempted by state law. Los Angeles Times

School board battles begin again: A proposed STEM school is the subject of the first divide among the new group of school board members. Los Angeles Times

Tribute: Santa Monica High retired the number of its former football team captain, Juan Castillo, six months after he was fatally shot. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Border arrests: Border Patrol agents found a cross-border tunnel in Otay Mesa early Saturday after dozens of people emerged from it, federal authorities said. Agents caught four Mexican men and three women, and 23 Chinese nationals, including two women. San Diego Union-Tribune

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Crude compliment: Rep. Duncan Hunter, one of Trump’s first allies in Congress, described the president in obscene terms to a group of Republicans on Friday, but also touted the president as their champion. “He’s just like he is on TV,” Hunter (R-Alpine) told the group. San Diego Union-Tribune

Pivotal vote: More than six years of state Capitol wrangling over how to improve disclosure of big donors in California political campaigns comes down to a crucial vote this week. Los Angeles Times

Legalized shrooms? A ballot measure filed with the California attorney general’s office could let voters decide whether the state should decriminalize the use of hallucinogenic mushrooms by adults. Los Angeles Times